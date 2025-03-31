Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby Voted Team MVP and Players’ Player; Acciari Named Unsung Hero

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award presented by PPG for the fifth-consecutive season. This is Crosby’s 13th Team MVP recognition, surpassing Mario Lemieux (12) for the most in team history.

In his 20th season, the 37-year-old leads Pittsburgh in assists (54), points (81), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (4). Crosby is on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 15th time in his career, the most such seasons in franchise history. Crosby clinched his 20th-consecutive point-per-game season with a goal on March 27 in Buffalo. He surpassed Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most seasons averaging a point per game in league history.

The Penguins captain is leading the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (39) and ranks third in points (53). This season, Crosby reached the 80-point plateau for the 14th time in his career, becoming the 12th player in NHL history to record 80 or more points in their age 37 season or older. The 10-time NHL All Star recorded his 600th career goal on November 23 vs. Utah, becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach the milestone. On December 29, he recorded his 1,034th career assist to surpass Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history.

Crosby was also named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel best exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice. This marks Crosby’s seventh Players’ Player Award.

Forward Noel Acciari has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Unsung Hero Award, presented by PNC Private Bank. Originally presented as a team award from 1969-99, it recognizes a player who constantly gives 150% effort but receives little recognition.

Acciari, who is one of just three Penguins to suit up for every game this season, leads the team in hits (168) and blocked shots (98). He tied his single-game career high of five blocked shots three separate times this year, and he is on pace to record the second season of his career with 100 or more blocked shots.

His 179 minutes of shorthanded time on ice lead Pittsburgh and rank 32nd among all NHL skaters. The 33-year-old plays a team-leading 54.1% of Pittsburgh’s shorthanded time.

On Mar. 9, Acciari logged seven minutes and three seconds of shorthanded time on ice – the second most of his career – and guided Pittsburgh to a win in Minnesota.