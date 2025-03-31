Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

IMG_3967
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Crosby Voted Team MVP and Players’ Player; Acciari Named Unsung Hero

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award presented by PPG for the fifth-consecutive season. This is Crosby’s 13th Team MVP recognition, surpassing Mario Lemieux (12) for the most in team history.

In his 20th season, the 37-year-old leads Pittsburgh in assists (54), points (81), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (4). Crosby is on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 15th time in his career, the most such seasons in franchise history. Crosby clinched his 20th-consecutive point-per-game season with a goal on March 27 in Buffalo. He surpassed Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most seasons averaging a point per game in league history.

The Penguins captain is leading the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (39) and ranks third in points (53). This season, Crosby reached the 80-point plateau for the 14th time in his career, becoming the 12th player in NHL history to record 80 or more points in their age 37 season or older. The 10-time NHL All Star recorded his 600th career goal on November 23 vs. Utah, becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach the milestone. On December 29, he recorded his 1,034th career assist to surpass Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history.

Crosby was also named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel best exemplifies leadership both on and off the ice. This marks Crosby’s seventh Players’ Player Award.

Forward Noel Acciari has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Unsung Hero Award, presented by PNC Private Bank. Originally presented as a team award from 1969-99, it recognizes a player who constantly gives 150% effort but receives little recognition.

Acciari, who is one of just three Penguins to suit up for every game this season, leads the team in hits (168) and blocked shots (98). He tied his single-game career high of five blocked shots three separate times this year, and he is on pace to record the second season of his career with 100 or more blocked shots.

His 179 minutes of shorthanded time on ice lead Pittsburgh and rank 32nd among all NHL skaters. The 33-year-old plays a team-leading 54.1% of Pittsburgh’s shorthanded time.

On Mar. 9, Acciari logged seven minutes and three seconds of shorthanded time on ice – the second most of his career – and guided Pittsburgh to a win in Minnesota.

News Feed

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

Penguins Celebrate Inclusivity with Annual Pride Game

New Faces Make Their Mark in Win Over St. Louis

Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn

Penguins Acquire 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Game Preview: 03.07.25 at Vegas Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry Talks Returning to Pittsburgh

Penguins’ 14th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on March 21

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Luke Schenn and Forward Tommy Novak from Nashville in Exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Penguins Acquire 2028 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in exchange for Vincent Desharnais