Game Preview: 11.21.25 vs. Minnesota Wild

IMG_0731
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home to take on the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM.

The Penguins are proud to host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, raising funds and awareness in support of our friends, family, and fans.The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer knit beanie presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (10-5-4), MIN (10-7-4)

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with points in 12 of their last 14 games versus the Wild (11-2-1). The Penguins are 15-5-1 in the last 21 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014. Pittsburgh has points in six of its last seven home games versus Minnesota (5-1-1) dating back to Jan. 25, 2018. Pittsburgh is 11-4-2 in its last 17 games against Western Conference opponents. The team is 6-3-1 against the West this year.

Kris Letang has recorded a point in 10 of his last 12 games against Minnesota (3G-10A) and has 22 points (4G-18A) in 25 career games versus them.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (34.1%) and fourth in penalty kill success rate (85.7%).

Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 12 goals and 16 assists in 23 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last nine games against Minnesota. The Penguins are 7-0-0 when Malkin records a multi-point game against the Wild.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just two power-play goals against over its last 11 games (29-for-31, 93.5%).

Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with 11 points (7G-4A) in his last 14 games.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one multi-point effort shy of becoming just the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multi-point games.

HOME COOKIN’

Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha have been productive at home. They’re both currently riding six-game home point streaks dating back to Oct. 21. In that time, they’ve helped the Penguins to a 4-1-1 record at home, and their streaks are currently tied for sixth in the league.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points by a Swedish-born player in NHL history.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has points in seven of his last eight games and has a team-leading 23 (5G-18A) points on the year. Malkin has picked up points in all but three games this season (16/19, 84.2%) and has recorded multiple points in just under a third of his games played (6/19, 31.6%). His 18 assists are tied for fifth in the NHL, and only four players have recorded a point in more games than him.

THE ARTY(ST)

Arturs Silovs stopped 28 of 30 shots (.933 SV%) during his last start against the Nashville Predators. Silovs has been one of the most consistent netminders in the NHL this season, as his .917 save percentage ranks fourth in the NHL (min. 7 GP).

Silovs has helped the Penguins pick up points in eight of his 10 starts this season.

BRICK WALL

Sergei Murashov recorded his first ever win and made all 22 saves to record his first shutout on Nov. 16 versus the Nashville Predators. He is the fastest goaltender in Penguins’ history to record a shutout (2 GP) alongside Denis Herron. He also joined Jeff Zatkoff as the only other goaltender to record a shutout in their first win. Murashov became the sixth-youngest goaltender to record a shutout in franchise history (21 years, 229 days).

SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the highest power-play percentage (34.1%) in the league. They have had the fewest power-play opportunities in the league (44) but their power-play goal total (15) is tied for eighth in the NHL. Sidney Crosby has six power-play goals which is tied for fifth among all skaters and the Penguins have nine different goal scorers on the man advantage.

Evgeni Malkin has eight power-play assists which ranks fifth in the NHL. The Penguins have scored multiple power-play goals in a game four times this season and are 6-3-1 when scoring on the man advantage in general.

THE WILD SIDE

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby has been one of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. His points-per-game production against Minnesota is currently third in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 24 points (9G-15A) in his last 13 games against the Wild and has 13 multi-point efforts in 27 career games against them. Of those 13 multi-point games, seven of them were three-point nights or better.

Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 27 assists and 36 points in 32 career games against the Wild. Only Roman Josi (16) and Jakob Chychrun (10) have scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.13 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP).

