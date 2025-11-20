Game Preview: 11.21.25 vs. Minnesota Wild

The Penguins return home to take on the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM.

The Penguins are proud to host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, raising funds and awareness in support of our friends, family, and fans.The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer knit beanie presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (10-5-4), MIN (10-7-4)

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with points in 12 of their last 14 games versus the Wild (11-2-1). The Penguins are 15-5-1 in the last 21 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014. Pittsburgh has points in six of its last seven home games versus Minnesota (5-1-1) dating back to Jan. 25, 2018. Pittsburgh is 11-4-2 in its last 17 games against Western Conference opponents. The team is 6-3-1 against the West this year.