Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Ville Koivunen’s parents are both doctors. His father Petri is a head and neck surgeon, while his mother Riitta is an IVF doctor.

Riitta never thought she’d become a hockey mom, but Ville began to play, and loved it. Since she works at a private practice while Petri has long days at the Oulu University Hospital in their native Finland, Riitta ended up spending the most time with Ville, even serving as her son’s team manager.

When they were young, the boys would play in the Koivunens’ yard, “and there were so many Sidney Crosby jerseys,” Riitta said. “We asked the boys on our team, what is your dream line?”

Ville’s answer: “Crosby, Malkin and me.”

Years later, it was surreal to see Ville taking the ice as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for his NHL debut on Sunday against Ottawa.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s overwhelming, completely,” said Riitta, who stopped at PensGear before Ville’s rookie lap to buy a Sidney Crosby jersey of her own. “It’s stressful,” Petri added with a laugh. “But at the same time, there’s so much joy. It’s a big dream come true.”

Petri and Riitta arrived in the States on Saturday, taking in the 1-0 win over the Senators with Ville’s girlfriend, Emmi.

“They mean a lot to me,” Koivunen said. “I’m so happy that they came here and they had the time to travel here.”

Pictured above: mom Riitta, dad Petri, and girlfriend Emmi

Koivunen, acquired from Carolina as part of the Jake Guentzel trade at last year’s deadline, earned the call-up while putting together a terrific first season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old has produced 55 points in 62 games, currently leading the team in goals (21), assists (34), and points (55). His point total not only leads AHL in rookie scoring but also ranks eighth in league scoring among all players.

“His time in the AHL has been great. His teammates are great, the staff and facilities are great,” Riitta said. “So, I think, and Ville thinks too, that the trade) was quite good for him. I can't even describe it.”

She thought about bringing the first team cap Ville received, a Penguins hat. “But it’s quite broken,” so Riitta didn’t want to risk it. Instead, she watched as Ville donned his Penguins helmet following the traditional rookie lap, which flips a switch in her kind, introverted son.

“He loves the game, and when he puts the helmet on, he changes and is all in on the game,” Riitta said. “Sometimes it's difficult as a parent because you're like, 'don't care that much,' but he just always loved it.”

Ville showcased that intensity on the first shift, laughing afterward, "oh, yeah, it was a lot of energy from me." Koivunen showcased the competitive nature that his WBS teammates and coaches have all emphasized, in addition to his hockey IQ and elite playmaking ability.

“I think one of his most underrated skills is he’s not the biggest guy or the thickest guy, but he rarely loses a puck battle,” WBS head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s really hockey strong, he gets his nose over the puck, he’s fearless. For someone who’s supposed to be a skill guy, he’s in the battle all the time.”

In total, Koivunen logged 17:28 minutes and recorded two shots on goal. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan was impressed with what he saw from the 5-foot-11 forward, calling him a smart player that sees the ice well, and plays a strong give-and-go game.

“I was curious to see how Ville would do with the pace and the size of the NHL, and I thought he handled it extremely well,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to watching him here more.”

In addition to seeing power-play time with Crosby (unfortunately, Malkin was out due to injury), Koivunen lined up on Rickard Rakell’s right wing in the top six. He credited his teammates for how much they communicated, telling Ville to play to his strengths and play his own game. It helped Koivunen feel comfortable right away.

“I think after the first shift, like, I felt so good right away. So, I think I was like yeah, I think I can play here,” he said. “It was fun to win. And, yeah – it's just pretty exciting the whole game. I was pretty happy.”

Sean O'Donnell contributed to this feature.

