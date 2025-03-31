Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Ville Koivunen’s parents are both doctors. His father Petri is a head and neck surgeon, while his mother Riitta is an IVF doctor.

Riitta never thought she’d become a hockey mom, but Ville began to play, and loved it. Since she works at a private practice while Petri has long days at the Oulu University Hospital in their native Finland, Riitta ended up spending the most time with Ville, even serving as her son’s team manager.

When they were young, the boys would play in the Koivunens’ yard, “and there were so many Sidney Crosby jerseys,” Riitta said. “We asked the boys on our team, what is your dream line?”

Ville’s answer: “Crosby, Malkin and me.”

Years later, it was surreal to see Ville taking the ice as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for his NHL debut on Sunday against Ottawa.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s overwhelming, completely,” said Riitta, who stopped at PensGear before Ville’s rookie lap to buy a Sidney Crosby jersey of her own. “It’s stressful,” Petri added with a laugh. “But at the same time, there’s so much joy. It’s a big dream come true.”

Petri and Riitta arrived in the States on Saturday, taking in the 1-0 win over the Senators with Ville’s girlfriend, Emmi.

“They mean a lot to me,” Koivunen said. “I’m so happy that they came here and they had the time to travel here.”