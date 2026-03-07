Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

First, on Thursday night, the Red Wings welcomed back a familiar face in David Perron from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The 37-year-old forward tallied 103 points (41 goals, 62 assists) in 158 games with Detroit from 2022-24 before signing a two-year free-agent contract with Ottawa, with whom he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 contests this season.
“He’s very competitive,” Yzerman said of Perron. “He works hard. He’s got good puck skills. He’s got good sense and he does play hard. He’s probably a lot bigger and stronger than he even looks. He’s a powerfully built guy.”
Although Perron hasn’t played since Jan. 20 after undergoing sports hernia surgery, Yzerman expects the vocal veteran presence will be back to full health later this month.
“We share all the information on these players, and we know exactly what David’s injury is,” Yzerman said. “We know exactly where he is in his rehab. We anticipate him being 14 days away, roughly, from playing. Obviously, we’re comfortable to make this trade with him. He brings a lot to our table. We had him before. We really liked him.”
Then, on Friday afternoon, Detroit received San Jose Sharks’ third-round pick in 2026 from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Elmer Soderblom before sending that selection as well as Justin Holl, forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov and a 2026 first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Justin Faulk.
As a Blue this season, Faulk tallied 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) and was one of four skaters to skate in all 61 contests. Originally a second-round pick (No. 37 overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, the 33-year-old blueliner has 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) in 1,041 games with Carolina and St. Louis since 2011-12.
“We’ll see how this thing shakes out,” Yzerman said. “But, acquiring a guy that’s played in the top four, played in all situations…it solidifies our D corps a little bit.”
According to Yzerman, trading Soderblom -- he finishes with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 86 games with the Red Wings from 2022-26 -- to the Penguins helped them bring Faulk into the mix.
“We recouped a third-round pick, which we gave up in the trade for Justin Faulk, and that was it,” Yzerman said. “We just felt if Elmer’s going to be in that 13th forward role, getting a third-round pick is pretty good value. We have players in the system that we can put into that 13th forward role.”