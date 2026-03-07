Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

Yzerman explained neither the NHL’s Olympic roster freeze nor the new salary cap rules affected Detroit’s approach with this Trade Deadline.

“The Olympic break had no impact on how we handled the Deadline,” Yzerman said. “The salary cap, I think, affected every team at the Deadline here, meaning teams could keep their players or had the option of keeping their players. A lot more teams have more cap space, which gives them more flexibility. So how it affected their trades and whatnot, I got to look at everything now. It wasn’t really an impact on us. I’m guessing there was less of a need for teams to retain salary in some of the trades with the cap going up. There aren’t as many teams that are jammed tight to it as they’ve been in the last few years.”

Because every NHL club values players differently and find themselves in different stages of contention, from Yzerman’s perspective, how buyers and sellers might perceive asking prices makes the Trade Deadline a “funny time.”

“You know those teams that are all in and going for it, they’re more willing,” Yzerman said. “Their picks are later and whatnot. They’re just more willing to throw them out there, where teams in our situation are a little bit more hesitant to be just throwing your picks and prospects because we got work to do.”

That doesn’t mean the Red Wings were against finalizing what some media pundits might call a headline-grabbing trade, though.

“We’re prepared to make that move for the right player,” Yzerman said. “Now, we’re not going to throw first-round picks and multiple prospects in for a player that’s going to be here for one or two years. I think we can all agree that’s probably not the right way to go. So, if we’re going to do that type of a deal, it had to be for a player that one, we really value and two, he’s going to be part of this for the long term.”

Going into Friday's game versus the visiting Florida Panthers, Detroit was in third place in the Atlantic Division. And now, with just 20 regular-season games remaining, Yzerman wants to see a team that trusts its abilities and sticks to its identity down the stretch.

“I want to see us play, make plays and play with confidence,” Yzerman said. “We got a lot of good hockey players, and at times have played really good hockey…Encourage our guys to keep making plays, keep making [opponents] under pressure and in tight situations. Not irresponsible or careless, but make plays…We got to keep plugging away every game and find a way to get points.”