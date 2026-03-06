PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Florida Panthers twice in a five-day span, first hosting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“You got to take care of the games at home,” Lucas Raymond said. “Try to build momentum off the crowd, especially this time of the year. We feel really good about our game in here and it’s about putting a product on the ice. Excited for tonight against a really good hockey team.”

The two Atlantic Division clubs will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) as well as NHL Network. After Friday’s game, the Red Wings (35-20-7; 77 points) and Panthers (30-29-3; 63 points) will continue their four-game regular-season series in Florida next Tuesday.

Coming off Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Emmitt Finnie -- like Raymond -- said Detroit wants to tap into the energy of its home crowd and finish this brief two-game homestand with a strong performance.

“We have the best fans in the League,” said Finnie, who has one goal in each of his last two games. “It shows every night that we’re in here. I love playing at home and being in front of this crowd. You want to give them something to cheer for.”