RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida

DETROIT -- A 3-1 loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena became a secondary storyline for the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night, as captain Dylan Larkin exited midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

“He crumpled up there,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of Larkin. “He’s in the back. He’ll get checked out. We don’t think it’s going to be long term, but he needs to be looked at. We’ll give you an update when we have it.”

Goalie John Gibson stopped 20 shots for Detroit (35-21-7; 77 points), which earned just one of a possible four points on its brief two-game homestand. Behind a 28-save night from netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida (31-29-3; 65 points) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“For a team that played last night, we should’ve been able to jump on them,” Ben Chiarot said. “They played a pretty sound defensive game. Their goalie gave them some good saves when they needed it. Not the kind of pop that we were looking for coming out of the gate. Not our best effort tonight.”

The Panthers broke the ice when Matthew Tkachuk, who also took home a gold medal with Team USA alongside Larkin at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, was left alone in the slot and one-timed Carter Verhaeghe’s behind-the-goal-line feed into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period.

“He shouldn’t have that much time and space, so it’s as simple as that,” McLellan said of how Tkachuk scored his first of three goals. “We can’t get beat out of the corner, for one, and lose that race. And we can’t leave net front, so it’s Hockey 101. The guy behind the net isn’t going to score. He’s got to get it into a scoring area, so if you do leave, you better kill the play. It’s a mistake. If we make one of those mistakes a night, we’ve got to be able to score at the other end because we’re not going to be perfect.”

Although the Detroit Tigers don’t kick off their 2026 MLB campaign until later this month, Alex DeBrincat showed off his baseball skills by batting the puck out of mid-air after a shot from Patrick Kane in the high slot bounced off the back glass for a 5-on-3 power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 10:56 of the second period. Larkin earned the secondary assist on DeBrincat’s third goal in as many games and his team-leading 32nd of the campaign.