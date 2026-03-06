Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired the San Jose Sharks’ third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Elmer Söderblom.

Söderblom, 24, has played in 39 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording three points (2-1-3), 12 penalty minutes, 42 shots and 64 hits in 10:41 average time on ice. The 6-foot-8, 252-pound forward split the 2024-25 campaign between the Red Wings and American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, logging 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-two rating and six penalty minutes in 26 games with the Red Wings, in addition to 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and 29 penalty minutes in 38 contests with the Griffins. Selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Söderblom has tallied 22 points (11-11-22) and 26 penalty minutes in 86 NHL games since 2022-23. Söderblom has also collected 54 points (23-31-54), a plus-two rating and 47 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins.

Prior to arriving in North America, Söderblom played in parts of three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Frölunda HC, based out of his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Söderblom totaled 38 points (24-14-38) and 14 penalty minutes in 90 games in Sweden’s top professional league from 2019-22. He also helped Frölunda HC win a Champions Hockey League title in 2020. Additionally, Söderblom registered 76 points (40-36-76) and 22 penalty minutes in 87 games with Frölunda HC’s under-20 team, along with 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Söderblom represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (2-1-3) in five games. Söderblom won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal in seven appearances. He also captured a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with three points (1-2-3) in five games.