Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

6-foot-8 Forward recorded 22 points in 86 games with Detroit from 2022-2026

By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired the San Jose Sharks’ third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Elmer Söderblom.

Söderblom, 24, has played in 39 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording three points (2-1-3), 12 penalty minutes, 42 shots and 64 hits in 10:41 average time on ice. The 6-foot-8, 252-pound forward split the 2024-25 campaign between the Red Wings and American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, logging 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-two rating and six penalty minutes in 26 games with the Red Wings, in addition to 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and 29 penalty minutes in 38 contests with the Griffins. Selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Söderblom has tallied 22 points (11-11-22) and 26 penalty minutes in 86 NHL games since 2022-23. Söderblom has also collected 54 points (23-31-54), a plus-two rating and 47 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins.

Prior to arriving in North America, Söderblom played in parts of three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Frölunda HC, based out of his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Söderblom totaled 38 points (24-14-38) and 14 penalty minutes in 90 games in Sweden’s top professional league from 2019-22. He also helped Frölunda HC win a Champions Hockey League title in 2020. Additionally, Söderblom registered 76 points (40-36-76) and 22 penalty minutes in 87 games with Frölunda HC’s under-20 team, along with 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Söderblom represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (2-1-3) in five games. Söderblom won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal in seven appearances. He also captured a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with three points (1-2-3) in five games.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday