Forslund spent part of the 2023-24 season with Falu IF in Sweden’s third division, recording 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 19 games. He also had 16 points (13 goals, three assists) in seven games with Falu IF’s U-20 team.

Red Wings Assistant Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper said he believes the ceiling is high for Forslund.

“Playing against those men at a lower level, Charlie stood out,” Draper said. “He has good size, can skate and can really shoot the puck…We did a lot of background checking and you sit there, this could be somebody that could be really good for us down the road.”

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, and still growing, Forslund said he’s learning how to use his size to his advantage.