With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

DETROIT -- Coming off his most productive NHL season in 2023-24, Joe Veleno has plenty of on-ice and off-ice growth to reflect on this summer.

And after re-signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 20, Veleno said there’s a lot more he wants to accomplish beginning this season.

“It’s nice to have a deal done,” Veleno recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I don’t think anyone looks to go to arbitration, so I’m really happy we came to an agreement. This gives me another two years with Detroit. I want to be here and stay here. I don’t envision myself anywhere else.”

Veleno, who was the Red Wings’ 30th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, set NHL career-highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 80 games last season. The 24-year-old forward also proved to be very versatile for Detroit, filling a top-six role and contributing on both special teams units when called upon by the coaching staff.