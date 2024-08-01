With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Forward excited for future after re-signing two-year deal with Red Wings

031924-AMF-0289
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Coming off his most productive NHL season in 2023-24, Joe Veleno has plenty of on-ice and off-ice growth to reflect on this summer.

And after re-signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 20, Veleno said there’s a lot more he wants to accomplish beginning this season.

“It’s nice to have a deal done,” Veleno recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I don’t think anyone looks to go to arbitration, so I’m really happy we came to an agreement. This gives me another two years with Detroit. I want to be here and stay here. I don’t envision myself anywhere else.”

Veleno, who was the Red Wings’ 30th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, set NHL career-highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 80 games last season. The 24-year-old forward also proved to be very versatile for Detroit, filling a top-six role and contributing on both special teams units when called upon by the coaching staff.

“It’s helped our depth and made us competitive all year, the ability to play him on the wing and center,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Veleno on March 5. “I think extremely valuable, especially in today’s NHL.”

Veleno believes he became a more complete player during his second full campaign with the Red Wings.

“I took strides in the right direction numbers-wise, but in my role, I ended up getting my feet wet with some new things,” Veleno said. “Having that experience is huge and I’m really grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given. At the end of the day, it’s up to me to take advantage of that.”

That self-confidence and self-awareness have helped Veleno in his career, and he said this new deal will not change his mentality.

“Having that (multi-year contract) security is nice, but now it’s time for me to keep going,” Veleno said. “I’m going to keep working hard, improving myself as a player and staying involved in the community. We have a bright future ahead of us here. I want to be part of that, get better as a player and help this team advance in the future.”

Veleno enjoyed helping Detroit push for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot last season, emphasizing there was a level of competitiveness down the stretch he never before experienced in the NHL.

“We remember what that felt like, getting so close, and we all know that we can obtain that goal of being in the playoffs,” Veleno said. “There was a lot of disappointment in that locker room at the end of last season.”

Training in his native Montreal this offseason, Veleno said he’s working to improve all facets of his game.

“I’ve been working out in the gym, skating a little bit here and there,” Veleno said. “As the summer continues, my sessions become more and more intense. Things are starting to ramp up a little bit in the gym and on the ice, but I’m really happy with the way things are going so far. I’ve also been able to enjoy the good weather, spend time with family and friends.”

Veleno said he’s excited to meet the Red Wings’ new additions this fall when the group converges at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. for Training Camp.

“Looking forward to meeting the new personnel that we got and seeing all the familiar faces from last year,” Veleno said. “I can’t wait to get back on the ice. There’s a lot of excitement and I’m sure the boys feel the same way, but so should the fans. I think we’re in a really good spot because we’ve taken steps forward every year.”

News Feed

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship