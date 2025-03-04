Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings practiced at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday afternoon, beginning a stretch that will see them host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night before visiting the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

With big points up for grabs this week, keeping their focus on the ice and muting the noise of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on Friday) is what head coach Todd McLellan wants the Red Wings to prioritize in the coming days.

“I think what has happened in our world is we try to magnify moments or days, and the media outlets want to capture,” McLellan said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s great for our game and to promote it, but we’re dealing with families, lives and that type of stuff. A lot of that stuff can be so far from the truth…We have other things to focus on. We have a big week ahead of us coming off a weekend when we didn’t get any points.”