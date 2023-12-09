Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist

DETROIT -- Continuing a special tradition of delivering joy to families in metro Detroit, the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer teamed up for the annual Hometown Holiday Assist on Friday, Dec. 8, by treating 50 kids from The Children’s Center (TCC) for a shopping spree at a Meijer store in northwest Detroit.

The event drew several Red Wings players -- Ben Chiarot, Christian Fischer, Shayne Gostisbehere, Alex Lyon, Olli Maatta, Jeff Petry, Michael Rasmussen, Moritz Seider, Daniel Sprong and Jake Walman -- and assistant coach Jay Varady. Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and radio play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson, in addition to Bally Sports Detroit’s Craig Monroe and Dan Petry, were also in attendance.

“(Hometown Holiday Assist) is an incredible event,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E). “It’s great to see a lot of our players here. We sincerely thank them for coming out and our great partners at Meijer for hosting us. Giving back to the community around the holidays is incredibly important to our organization, so it’s fun to be here and see the smiles on the kids’ faces.”