RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

DETROIT -- It would’ve been easy for the Detroit Red Wings to sum up Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers as a product of playing their first contest back at Little Caesars Arena following an eight-day road trek out West, but head coach Todd McLellan and his players weren't interested in making excuses postgame.
“Sometimes you’re there physically, which tonight I thought we were for the most part,” McLellan said. “I’m not sure we were there between the ears again, and that includes offensively. We had some pretty good opportunities. Yes, Jonathan Quick made some great saves, but when you’re sharp, alert and attentive, some of those go in for you.”
Goalie Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Detroit (9-6-0; 18 points). As for Quick, his 32-save night helped New York (7-6-2; 16 points) improve to an NHL-best 7-1-1 on the road this season.
“A lot of travel and the time difference, but we had plenty of time in between to get ready,” Lucas Raymond said. “That’s on us, but we have Sunday. I think everyone wants to get out there as quick as possible.”