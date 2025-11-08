RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

But Laba, a native of Northville, Mich., managed to get on the board by batting home a loose puck at 4:52 of the second period, sending New York back in front 2-1.

With less than a minute before the halfway point of the middle frame, Patrick Kane -- back in Detroit’s lineup after missing the past nine games because of an upper-body injury -- nearly scored after a misplay by Quick, but a bouncing puck that was tough to corral along with a nice defensive play by Braden Schneider prevented Detroit’s veteran forward from tying things up.

“If anybody was going to have the puck in that situation, and I could pick one individual, I’d pick Patrick Kane,” McLellan said. “It didn’t go our way, but there’s a wide-open net and one that makes it 2-2. Now, who knows what could happen?”

Finding the back of the net twice in a span of 58 seconds, the Rangers saw Artemi Panarin’s wrist shot from the right face-off circle find twine at 7:29 before Alex Lafrenière’s breakaway goal stretched things to 4-1 at 8:27 of the third period. Ultimately, that capped Friday’s scoring for both Original Six clubs.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of giving ourselves a chance most of the game and then, they strike to make it 3-1 and then we kind of give them one to make it 4-1,” Compher said. “Then, it feels way different. We had our chances.”

Detroit outshot New York 33-26 on the night, but went 0-for-4 on the power play.

“We know we have a good power play and have to execute better,” Raymond said. “We didn’t play with enough speed and we were sloppy through the zone. A lot of different things… You’re not always going to score, but you got to gain momentum and come out of there with a bit of push for the team. We didn’t do that tonight. We’re aware of it and it’s just about making it better moving forward.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks for a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena.