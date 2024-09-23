Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings held their annual Red & White Scrimmage in front of a sold-out Centre ICE Arena on Sunday afternoon, treating fans to a spirited intrasquad affair and concluding four days of productive on-ice practices in Northern Michigan.

The three-period scrimmage saw Detroit’s expanded Training Camp roster split into two different squads, with Team Red and Team White playing 5-on-5, 4-on-4, 3-on-3 and a simulated shootout over the course of the afternoon.

Having this type of scrimmage structure was advantageous for both the players and coaching staff, according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde.

“Obviously we have a feel of some lines together, but I wasn’t really overly concerned with some line combinations or D pairings,” Lalonde said. “It was more about getting some 5-on-5 structure, something to teach off now, some video to work off. Same thing with our special teams, very valuable reps, and 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 is valuable. We’re always trying to get that introduced in our camp. Last year, we came up with this three-period structure and it was extremely valuable for us. We foresee it being the same this year.”