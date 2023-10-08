News Feed

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Forward has recorded 80 points in 307 NHL games with Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs since 2017-18

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract.

Aston-Reese, 29, spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward also tallied one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests, helping the Maple Leafs clinch their first postseason series win since 2004. Aston-Reese split the 2021-22 campaign between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, logging 15 points (5-10-15), a plus-nine rating and 28 penalty minutes in 69 games. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 307 games with the Penguins, Ducks and Maple Leafs since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese registered 46 points (18-28-46), a plus-26 rating and 74 penalty minutes in 62 appearances with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2016-19.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center

Born Aug 10 1994  -- Staten Island, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

