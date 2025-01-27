Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year contract

Detroit places Patrick Kane on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 21

DET-Shine
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year contract for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. Shine will report to the Red Wings. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed right wing Patrick Kane on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 21.

Shine, 31, has played in 40 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season and ranks among the team leaders with 11 goals (T3rd), 21 assists (1st), 32 points (1st), 36 penalty minutes (3rd), four power play goals (3rd), nine power play points (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (3rd) and 89 shots (T1st). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, recording 33 points (10-23-33), a plus-eight rating and 73 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games. Shine also tallied five points (2-3-5) and eight penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has compiled 170 points (72-98-170) and 513 penalty minutes in 462 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He also earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after leading the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Before his collegiate career, Shine racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain in his final two seasons. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.

