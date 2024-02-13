Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

DET-SANA 02:13:24
By Alex Leroux @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

Following a successful partnership with the Detroit Tigers in 2023, the Detroit Red Wings are excited to partner with local streetwear company SANA Detroit for a special ticket package and exclusive merchandise line.

Fans can purchase a special SANA ticket package for the Red Wings game on Tuesday, Feb. 27, or simply purchase a regular game ticket and visit the exclusive in-venue pop-up shop at Little Caesars Arena during the game.

When the Red Wings host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, fans can purchase a special SANA ticket package which will include a game ticket, a limited-edition SANA/Red Wings T-shirt and early access to Little Caesars Arena for the exclusive SANA pop-up that night.

Following the 5 p.m. early access window for SANA ticket package purchasers, all fans who enter the arena that night will have access to the pop-up once doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

The partnership between the Red Wings and SANA will be the first in the “local artist series” taking place throughout the rest of the 2023-24 season. Details on future artist collaborations will be provided later.

"Engaging with local artists to bring the spirit of Detroit to our venues is core to the experience we want to provide our fans,” said Mario Milosevic, Vice President of Creative for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Our eyes were opened by the incredible response to the collaboration with SANA during Miggy Celebration Weekend at Comerica Park, and we’re proud to partner with Michael Sana and his team again.”

SANA creates high-level fashion pieces that center around Detroit culture. Its mission is to bring Detroit fashion to the rest of the world by using the city’s iconic moments, legends and other historic entities.

“This collaboration goes beyond two brands working together. It's truly monumental for the entire city of Detroit,” said SANA CEO Michael Sana. “Being able to partner with the Detroit Red Wings has been a dream come true because of the historic culture this team created. Ever since I can remember, my father had been taking me to Red Wings games, so this one definitely hits a little closer to home. We can finally take another step closer into bringing Detroit's culture to the rest of the world."

Fans can purchase their exclusive SANA ticket package here.

