Red Wings reduce roster to 23

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Jonatan Berggren, Cross Hanas and Elmer Soderblom and defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned forward Nate Danielson to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. Detroit has also designated forwards Matt Luff and Carter Mazur as injured non-roster.

The roster moves bring the Red Wings to a 23-man roster, consisting of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The Red Wings will begin their 98th season in franchise history on Thursday, Oct. 12 with a road game against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Center.