Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Wally’s World

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Detroit to begin 98th season in franchise history on Thursday, Oct. 12 with road game against New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Center

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Jonatan Berggren, Cross Hanas and Elmer Soderblom and defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned forward Nate Danielson to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. Detroit has also designated forwards Matt Luff and Carter Mazur as injured non-roster.

The roster moves bring the Red Wings to a 23-man roster, consisting of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The Red Wings will begin their 98th season in franchise history on Thursday, Oct. 12 with a road game against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Center.

Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Roster
- 0.12 MB
Download Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Roster