Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Forward has recorded 80 points in 308 NHL games since 2017-18

DET zar_Transactions_CallUps_WEBTW copy
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Zach Aston-Reese from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 11 against the Dallas Stars, recording two hits in 6:21 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has also tallied 28 points (13-15-28), a plus-three rating and 47 penalty minutes in 56 games with the Griffins during the 2023-24 season. Aston-Reese spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. He also netted one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has registered 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 308 NHL games with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has totaled 74 points (31-43-74), a plus-29 rating and 121 penalty minutes in 118 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center

Born Aug 10 1994  -- Staten Island, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Aston-Reese Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Aston-Reese Stats

News Feed

Red Wings Partner with Detroit vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings announce Michigan-based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders