Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman William Wallinder from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed defenseman Simon Edvinsson on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 18.

Wallinder, 22, has recorded eight points (1-7-8) and two penalty minutes in 19 games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound defenseman spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, tallying 15 points (3-12-15) and 10 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games. Wallinder also logged three points (1-2-3) in nine postseason contests, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Wallinder has collected 23 points (4-19-23) and 12 penalty minutes in 85 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

Prior to arriving in North America, Wallinder played two seasons with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, compiling 45 points (11-34-45) and 16 penalty minutes in 97 games from 2021-23. He also helped Rögle BK win a Champions Hockey League title in 2022. Wallinder made his professional debut with MoDo Hockey in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan, totaling eight points (1-7-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 61 games from 2019-21. Wallinder also logged 31 points (7-24-31) in 43 games with MoDo’s under-20 team and 23 points (6-17-23) in 29 games at the under-18 level. A native of Sollefteå, Sweden, Wallinder earned a bronze medal representing his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three assists and a plus-three rating in seven games. He also captured a bronze medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with a plus-one rating in five appearances.