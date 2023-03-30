Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Rögle BK

Kasper, 18, has spent the 2022-23 season with Rögle, collecting 23 points (8-15-23), a plus-seven rating and 72 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to three assists in nine postseason contests. His 23 points were the second-most by any skater 20 years of age or younger in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound center also recorded nine points (4-5-9), a plus-three rating and eight penalty minutes in 10 Champions Hockey League games this season. Kasper played the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with Rögle, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 regular-season games before logging six points (3-3-6) in 13 postseason matchups. He was a member of Rögle's CHL-winning squad in 2022, finishing the tournament with six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances. Additionally, Kasper totaled 13 points (6-7-13) in 12 games with Rögle's under-20 squad in 2021-22. In all, Kasper has compiled 35 points (15-20-35) and 93 penalty minutes in 108 games with Rögle since 2020-21, along with 15 points (8-7-15) in 18 games with the under-20 team and eight points (3-5-8) in seven games at the under-18 level.

Originally selected by Detroit in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper became the highest Austrian-born pick since former Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek, who was selected fifth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. The Innsbruck, Austria, native made his professional debut in his home country with EC KAC II of the Alps Hockey League, picking up two points (1-1-2) in three games during the 2019-20 season. Kasper also racked up 153 points (45-108-153), a plus-111 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 66 games with EC KAC II's under-18 squad from 2017-20, in addition to 30 points (12-18-30) in 16 postseason matchups. On the international stage, Kasper contributed two assists in seven games with Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. He also captained Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, making two appearances before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kasper previously represented Austria at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting one assist in four games.

Marco Kasper, Center

Born Apr 8 2004 -- Innsbruck, Austria

Height 6.01 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #8 overall 2022 NHL Entry Draft