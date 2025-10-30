Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

Forward has skated in 528 NHL games with Nashville, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Detroit since 2012-13

DET-WATSON_Transactions_CallUps_WEBTW_3
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Austin Watson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson, 33, has recorded two goals, a plus-one rating and 20 penalty minutes in four games with the Griffins to begin the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound forward skated in 13 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign, logging three goals, a plus-one rating, 17 penalty minutes, 13 shots and 36 hits in 7:51 average time on ice. Watson also tallied 42 points (19-23-42), a plus-10 rating and 112 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25, in addition to four penalty minutes in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. He represented the Griffins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., along with goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 regular-season games with the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. Watson has also registered 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of eight AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 176 points (94-82-176), a plus-21 rating and 221 penalty minutes in 298 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson collected 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 regular-season games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason games. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, notching six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, showing nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

