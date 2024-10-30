Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Forward has skated in 516 NHL Games with Nashville, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Detroit since 2012-13

DET-Watson
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Austin Watson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Watson, 32, made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 14 against the New York Rangers, logging two penalty minutes and two hits in 4:54 time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has also recorded six assists, a plus-six rating and 19 penalty minutes in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. Watson played the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 118 points (60-58-118) and 707 penalty minutes in 516 games with the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. He has also registered 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of seven AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 138 points (73-65-138), a plus-16 rating and 108 penalty minutes in 241 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson is one of six Michigan-born players on Detroit’s active roster, joining forwards Andrew Copp (Ann Arbor), Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills), Dylan Larkin (Waterford) and Tyler Motte (St. Clair), and defenseman Jeff Petry (Ann Arbor). Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson collected 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason matchups. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009 under Red Wings Associate Coach Bob Boughner, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, notching six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, collecting one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, showing nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

