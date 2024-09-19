Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $8.55 million.

Seider, 23, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season and ranked among the team’s leading defensemen with nine goals (3rd), 33 assists (2nd), 42 points (2nd), 51 penalty minutes (2nd), three power play goals (1st), 17 power play points (2nd), 135 shots (2nd), 211 hits (1st), 212 blocks (1st) and 22:22 average time on ice (1st). The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner was the only NHL player to record at least 200 hits and 200 blocks in 2023-24, setting franchise records in both categories. He set multiple personal milestones in his third NHL campaign, recording his 100th career point with an assist on Oct. 26 vs. Winnipeg, skating in his 200th career game on Dec. 29 vs. Nashville and logging his 100th career assist on Jan. 27 vs. Vegas. Seider matched his point total from the 2022-23 campaign, when he tallied 42 points (5-37-42) and 40 penalty minutes in 82 games.

Seider made an immediate impact with the Red Wings in 2021-22, leading all NHL rookie defensemen in games played (82), assists (43), points (50), power play points (21), overtime goals (2), game-winning goals (4), shots (187), blocks (161) and average time on ice (23:02). Seider was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Calder Memorial Trophy, becoming the sixth player – and first defenseman – in Red Wings history to be honored as the NHL’s top rookie, joining Roger Crozier (1964-65), Glenn Hall (1955-56), Terry Sawchuk (1950-51), Jim McFadden (1947-48) and Carl Voss (1932-33). Seider also earned a place on the All-Rookie Team alongside Lucas Raymond, becoming the first Red Wings defenseman to be selected to the All-Rookie Team since Nicklas Lidström and Vladimir Konstantinov were both honored in 1991-92. Seider was chosen as the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October 2021 after picking up eight assists in his first nine career NHL games. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Seider has compiled 134 points (21-113-134) and 125 penalty minutes in 246 games, which is the highest point total in his draft class among defensemen.

Prior to making his Red Wings debut, Seider was loaned to Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season, earning Defenseman of the Year honors after recording 28 points (7-21-28), a plus-14 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games, in addition to five points (1-4-5) in 13 postseason contests. Seider played the entire 2019-20 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, collecting 22 points (2-20-22) and 28 penalty minutes in 49 games. He made his professional debut at age 16 with Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), logging six points (2-4-6) and eight penalty minutes in 33 games from 2017-19. Seider was named Rookie of the Year in Germany’s top professional league in 2018-19, helping Adler Mannheim win a DEL championship.

A native of Zell, Germany, Seider represented his country at four straight IIHF World Championships from 2019-23, winning a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship after recording five points (1-4-5), a plus-six rating and 31 penalty minutes in 10 games. Additionally, Seider was named Best Defenseman at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, logging five assists in 10 games. Seider captained Germany at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying six assists in seven appearances. He was named Best Defenseman at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 A tournament, captaining the team to a gold medal and registering seven points (1-6-7) in five games. Seider also captured two medals in international competition during the 2017-18 season, winning bronze at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 A tournament, in addition to earning Best Defenseman honors and a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship Division 1 A tournament.

Moritz Seider, Defense

Born Apr 6 2001 -- Zell, Germany

Height 6.03 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots R

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #6 overall 2019 NHL Entry Draft