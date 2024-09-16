Red Wings re-sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed right wing Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000.

Berggren, 23, skated in 12 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season, recording six points (2-4-6) and two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward also played in 53 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2023-24 and ranked among the team leaders with 24 goals (1st), 32 assists (1st), 56 points (1st), 58 penalty minutes (T2nd), four power play goals (T3rd), 19 power play points (1st), four game-winning goals (T1st), 156 shots (2nd) and a 15.4 shooting percentage (1st), representing the club at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Additionally, Berggren led the Griffins with 10 points (5-5-10) in nine postseason contests, including a pair of overtime goals in the Central Division Semifinals against the Rockford IceHogs. Berggren spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings and placed among the team leaders with 15 goals (5th), 28 points (9th), five power play goals (T4th), nine power play points (7th) and a 15.3 shooting percentage (1st) in 67 games. He also registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances with the Griffins in 2022-23. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Berggren has collected 34 points (17-17-34) and 18 penalty minutes in 79 career NHL games. He has also logged 127 points (49-78-127) and 84 penalty minutes in 130 AHL games with the Griffins since 2021-22.

Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests. In all, Berggren notched 60 points (14-46-60), a plus-seven rating and 28 penalty minutes in 99 games with Skellefteå AIK in Sweden's top professional league from 2017-21. Berggren also registered 69 points (24-45-69), a plus-19 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 67 career games for Skellefteå's under-20 team from 2016-18. The Uppsala, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying seven points (2-5-7), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight games. Berggren earned a bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording five points (1-4-5) in seven games. He captured a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the team with 10 points (5-5-10) in seven games, and also won bronze after picking up five points (3-2-5) in five games at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. Additionally, Berggren won a gold medal with Sweden during the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying three points (2-1-3) in six games.

Jonatan Berggren, Right Wing

Born Jul 16 2000 -- Uppsala, Sweden

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 2 #33 overall 2018 NHL Entry Draft