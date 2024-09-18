Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- In the Detroit Red Wings’ latest effort to make a difference off the ice, all 24 members of their 2024 NHL Prospect Games roster stopped by Central Grade School to host a ball hockey clinic on Monday morning.

Smiles were abundant inside the gym, as approximately 40 students learned the basic elements of hockey like stickhandling, passing and shooting at rotating stations that were led by the Red Wings prospects and several Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Community Impact colleagues.

Defenseman Shai Buium said he really enjoyed teaching the game of hockey to the students.

“It’s really cool,” Buium told DetroitRedWings.com. “Growing up in San Diego, I really didn’t get any of this. We didn’t have NHL prospects come and teach us how to play hockey, so it’s pretty special to be able to do this with the kids.”