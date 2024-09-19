Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism and raised expectations carried over from last season

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings assembled at Centre ICE Arena for Day 1 of Training Camp on Thursday morning, marking the start of a new chapter for a club that’s looking to build on the strides it made last season.

Detroit’s Training Camp roster this year features 68 players, including 37 forwards, 22 defensemen and nine goalies. With several key pieces returning, along with a mix of faces young and new, captain Dylan Larkin said everyone’s excited to get back to work.

“It’s like the first day of school,” Larkin said. “There are some jitters, but it was good to get on the ice up here. Some guys are feeling it out, but I was very impressed with the intensity and thought the older guys – Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry, myself, Lucas [Raymond], Alex [DeBrincat] – trying to push the battle and intensity a little higher than what we’ve had in the past.”