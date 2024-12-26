Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Todd McLellan the 29th Head Coach in franchise history and signed him to a multi-year contract. Additionally, the Red Wings have hired Trent Yawney as an Assistant Coach.

Head Coach Derek Lalonde and Associate Coach Bob Boughner have been relieved of their coaching duties, effective immediately.

McLellan, 57, rejoins the organization (Assistant Coach, 2005-08) with 16 seasons of NHL head coaching experience, posting a 598-412-134 regular-season record and a 42-46 postseason mark with the Los Angeles Kings (2019-24), Edmonton Oilers (2015-19) and San Jose Sharks (2008-15). His 598 regular-season wins are ranked 24th in NHL history and sixth-most among active coaches behind Paul Maurice (891), Lindy Ruff (876), Peter Laviolette (823), John Tortorella (757) and Peter DeBoer (632). Teams coached by McLellan have reached the 50-win mark three times and the 100-point plateau six times. McLellan’s teams have also advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times, including six-consecutive postseason appearances with the Sharks. In recognition of his efforts, McLellan has twice been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year (2008-09, 2016-17) and has coached at two NHL All-Star Games (2009, 2012).

Prior to returning to the Red Wings, McLellan spent parts of five seasons as Head Coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 2019-24. During his tenure with the Kings, McLellan posted a 164-130-44 regular-season record and a 5-8 postseason mark, leading the club to back-to-back Stanley Cup Playoff berths in 2021-22 and 2022-23. In all, McLellan ranks among the Kings’ all-time leaders with 338 games coached (5th), 164 wins (4th) and 372 points (4th). Before coaching the Kings, McLellan worked parts four seasons as bench boss of the Edmonton Oilers, compiling a 123-119-34 record and a 7-6 postseason ledger. McLellan places among Edmonton’s all-time leaders with 266 games coached (4th), 123 wins (4th) and 270 points (4th). In 2016-17, McLellan guided the Oilers to a 47-26-9 record, which marked a 33-point improvement over the previous campaign. During that season, the Oilers recorded their first 100-point campaign since 1986-87 and clinched a postseason berth for the first time since reaching the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

McLellan made his NHL head coaching debut with the San Jose Sharks, where he remains the franchise’s all-time leader in games coached (540), wins (311), points (688) and postseason games coached (62). In all, McLellan compiled a 311-163-66 regular-season record and a 30-32 postseason mark in seven seasons with the Sharks from 2008-15, leading the club to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first six seasons behind the bench. During McLellan’s tenure, the Sharks reached the 40-win mark six times, eclipsed the 100-point mark four times, earned three-straight Pacific Division titles (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) and captured the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history (2008-09). The Sharks also made back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Final in 2009-10 and 2010-11, in addition to reaching the Western Conference Semifinals in 2012-13.

Prior to joining the Sharks, McLellan spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Red Wings from 2005-08, helping the organization win a Stanley Cup championship in 2008. During McLellan’s tenure, the Red Wings also earned three-consecutive Central Division titles (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08), two Presidents’ Trophies (2005-06, 2007-08) and one Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (2007-08). While with the Red Wings, McLellan was tasked with running Detroit's power play, which finished first in the NHL in 2005-06 (22.1 percent) and third in 2007-08 (20.7 percent).

Before entering the NHL coaching ranks, McLellan worked four seasons as Head Coach of the American Hockey League’s Houston Aeros from 2001-05, showing a 154-129-37 record and leading the franchise to a Calder Cup title in 2003. McLellan led the Aeros to a Central Division title in 2002-03 and coached at the 2003 and 2004 AHL All-Star Games. McLellan spent five seasons coaching the Minnesota Wild’s primary affiliate, having led the International Hockey League’s Cleveland Lumberjacks to a 43-32-7 record in 2000-01.

A native of Melville, Sask., McLellan worked six seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos from 1994-00, compiling a 250-176-49 regular-season record along with a Central Division title in 1995-96 and a East Division crown in 1999-00. He was named the WHL’s Executive of the Year in 1996-97 and Coach of the Year in 1999-00. McLellan previously served as Head Coach of the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in 1992-94, leading the club to a 40-point improvement in his second season with the club. He was inducted into the SJHL Hall of Fame in 2024.

Prior to his coaching career, McLellan played two professional seasons in North America. Selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round (104th overall) of the NHL Entry Draft, McLellan recorded two points (1-1-2) in five games with the club during the 1987-88 season. He also logged 70 points (25-45-70) and 49 penalty minutes in 107 games with the AHL’s Springfield Indians from 1987-89. McLellan racked up 164 points (66-98-164) and 127 penalty minutes in 178 games with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades from 1983-87 before turning professional.

On the international stage, McLellan served as Head Coach of Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he coached Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. McLellan also led Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Championship, marking the country’s first gold medal at the annual tournament since 2007. McLellan previously won a bronze medal as an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2000 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Yawney, 59, joins the Red Wings after spending five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Kings from 2019-24. He previously held the same position with the Oilers (2019-20), Anaheim Ducks (2014-18), Sharks (2008-11) and Chicago Blackhawks (1999-00). Additionally, Yawney worked two stints as Head Coach of the AHL’s Norfolk Admirals from 2000-05 and 2012-14, and also served as Associate Head Coach of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch during the 2011-12 campaign. Yawney made his NHL head coaching debut with the Blackhawks, logging a 33-55-15 record in parts of two seasons with the club from 2005-07. On the international stage, Yawney was an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2011 Spengler Cup. He also served as Head Coach at the 2007 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and worked as an Assistant Coach at the 2006 IIHF World Championship.

A native of Hudson Bay, Sask., Yawney played in 12 NHL seasons as a defenseman prior to his coaching career. Selected by Chicago in the third round (45th overall) of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft, Yawney registered 129 points (27-102-129) and 783 penalty minutes in 593 games with the Blackhawks, Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues from 1987-99. Yawney represented his country at back-to-back IIHF World Championships in 1991 and 1992, winning a silver medal at the 1991 tournament. He also captained Team Canada at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alta.