Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television and radio schedules for the 2023-24 season. 

Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 58 games slated for BSD, 10 on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA) and one (Monday, April 1 at Tampa Bay) to be determined.

The popular announcer team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call the action, while Bally Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage also includes pregame and postgame editions of RED WINGS LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena, studio portions of RED WINGS LIVE will originate from Bally Sports Detroit’s studios at its Southfield headquarters.

A total of 13 Red Wings regular-season games will be nationally exclusive broadcasts on TNT, ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu.

Additionally, 97.1 FM continues as the radio flagship home of the Red Wings, voiced by the longtime team of Ken Kal and Paul Woods. This season, Kal and Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce throughout broadcasts, including in pre- and post-game segments along with in-game updates about the team. Games with programming conflicts will air on 950 AM.

2023-24 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
DAY
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
Sep. 26
 Tue.
  PITTSBURGH
Little Caesars Arena        
  7:00 p.m. 
BSD EXTRA  
 950 AM
 28
Thu.
at Washington  
Capital One Arena
  7:00 p.m.  
30
Sat.
WASHINGTON
    Little Caesars Arena   
   7:00 p.m.  
 BSD   
Oct. 1
Sun.
 CHICAGO  
  Little Caesars Arena  
   7:00 p.m.
3
Tue.
at Chicago   
  United Center  
   8:30 p.m.  
   97.1 FM   
4
Wed.
 at Pittsburgh 
   PPG Paints Arena 
   7:00 p.m.   
   97.1 FM 
5
Thu.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena  
   7:00 p.m.   
   97.1 FM 
7
Sat.
TORONTO
Little Caesars Arena   
    7:00 p.m.   
 BSD   
2023-24 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DATE
DAY
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
Oct. 12
Thu.
at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
97.1 FM
14
Sat.
TAMPA BAY
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Mon.
at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
18
Wed.
PITTSBURGH
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
21
Sat.
at Ottawa
Canadian Tire Centre
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Sun.
CALGARY
Little Caesars Arena
5:00 p.m.
BSD
950 AM
24
Tue.
SEATTLE
Little Caesars Arena
8:15 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
26
Thu.
WINNIPEG
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
28
Sat.
at Boston
TD Garden
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
30
Mon.
at N.Y. Islanders
UBS Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Nov. 2
Thu.
FLORIDA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
4
Sat.
BOSTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
7
Tue.
at N.Y. RANGERS
Madison Square Garden
7:30 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
9
Thu.
MONTREAL
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
11
Sat.
COLUMBUS
Little Caesars Arena
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Thu.
at Ottawa*
Avicii Arena
2:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
17
Fri.
TORONTO*
Avicii Arena
2:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Wed.
NEW JERSEY
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
24
Fri.
at Boston
TD Garden
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
26
Sun.
MINNESOTA
Little Caesars Arena
1:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
29
Wed.
at N.Y. Rangers
Madison Square Garden
7:30 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
30
Thu.
CHICAGO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
Dec. 2
Sat.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
5
Tue.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
97.1 FM
7
Thu. 
SAN JOSE
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
9
Sat.
OTTAWA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
11
Mon.
at Dallas
American Airlines Center          
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
97.1 FM
12
Tue.
at St. Louis
Enterprise Center
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
97.1 FM
14
Thu.
CAROLINA
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
16
Sat.
at Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
18
Mon.
ANAHEIM
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
20
Wed. 
at Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Fri.
PHILADELPHIA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
23
Sat.
at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Wed. 
at Minnesota
Xcel Energy Center
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
29
Fri.
NASHVILLE
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
31
Sun.
BOSTON
Little Caesars Arena
5:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Jan. 2
Tue.
at San Jose
SAP Center
10:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
4
Thu.
at Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
10:30 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
7
Sun.
at Anaheim
Honda Center
8:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
11
Thu. 
EDMONTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
13
Sat.
LOS ANGELES
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
14
Sun.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
17
Wed.
at Florida
FLA Live Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
19
Fri.
at Carolina
PNC Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
21
Sun.
TAMPA BAY
Little Caesars Arena
5:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
23
Tue.
DALLAS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
25
Thu.
PHILADELPHIA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Sat.
VEGAS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
31
Wed.
OTTAWA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
Feb. 10
Sat.
VANCOUVER
Little Caesars Arena
1:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
13
Tue.
at Edmonton
Rogers Place
9:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
15
Thu.
at Vancover
Rogers Arena
10:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
17
Sat.
at Calgary
Scotiabank Saddledome           
4:00 p.m.
ESPN
97.1 FM
19
Mon.
at Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
3:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
22
Thu.
COLORADO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
ABC/ESPN+
97.1 FM
24
Sat.
ST. LOUIS
Little Caesars Arena
12:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
25
Sun.
at Chicago
United Center
6:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
27
Tue.
WASHINGTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
29
Thu.
N.Y. ISLANDERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Mar. 2
Sat.
FLORIDA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
TNT
97.1 FM
6
Wed.
at Colorado
Ball Arena        
9:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
8
Fri.
at Arizona
Mullett Arena
9:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
9
Sat.
at Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
10:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
12
Tue.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
14
Thu.
ARIZONA
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
16
Sat.
BUFFALO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
17
Sun.
at Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
12:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
19
Tue.
COLUMBUS
Little Caesars Arena
6:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
21
Thu.
N.Y. ISLANDERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
23
Sat.
at Nashville
Bridgestone Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
26
Tue.
at Washington
Capital One Arena
5:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
28
Thu.
at Carolina
PNC Arena
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu   
97.1 FM
30
Sat.
at Florida
FLA Live Arena
12:30 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
Apr. 1
Mon.
at Tampa Bay
Amalie Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
5
Fri.
N.Y. RANGERS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
97.1 FM
7
Sun.
BUFFALO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
TNT
950 AM
9
Tue.
WASHINGTON
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
97.1 FM
11
Thu.
at Piitsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
13
Sat.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM
15
Mon.
MONTREAL
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
BSD EXTRA
950 AM
16
Tue.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
BSD
97.1 FM

\ 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden*