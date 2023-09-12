Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television and radio schedules for the 2023-24 season.

Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 58 games slated for BSD, 10 on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA) and one (Monday, April 1 at Tampa Bay) to be determined.

The popular announcer team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call the action, while Bally Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage also includes pregame and postgame editions of RED WINGS LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena, studio portions of RED WINGS LIVE will originate from Bally Sports Detroit’s studios at its Southfield headquarters.

A total of 13 Red Wings regular-season games will be nationally exclusive broadcasts on TNT, ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu.

Additionally, 97.1 FM continues as the radio flagship home of the Red Wings, voiced by the longtime team of Ken Kal and Paul Woods. This season, Kal and Woods will be joined by reporter Daniella Bruce throughout broadcasts, including in pre- and post-game segments along with in-game updates about the team. Games with programming conflicts will air on 950 AM.