PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

Fischer added that finding ways to win those types of close contests will only benefit the Red Wings as they continue forward into the season.

“I guarantee you there’s going to be a game when we play our asses off and somehow, we end up losing by a goal,” Fischer said. “You’re going to be like, ‘How the heck did we lose that game?’ That happens so many times in the NHL. I guarantee you another team wins [Thursday] with very few shots. Funny things like that happen. Obviously it’s not sustainable in the long run but when you have those opportunities, you have to get those points.”

As for the Devils, who enter Thursday tied with the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division, they’re coming off an 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Timo Meier (four goals, five assists) and Stefan Noesen (three goals, six assists) both have a team-best nine points this season, while three players (Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt) have eight points apiece. In net, goaltender Jacob Markstrom owns a 3-2-1 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in six games.

Fischer said Detroit is focused on limiting turnovers against New Jersey’s “high-flying offense.”

“You always watch their games or scores, and they’re always putting up a lot of goals,” Fischer said about the Devils, who lead the NHL in goals for (32) this season. “Usually when you play them, it’s a little bit of back-and-forth. They have some high-end, talented players with the Hughes [brothers] and Bratt. There’s a lot of guys with fast, transition games. You can’t turn the puck over with them. If you turn the puck over, you’ll be chasing it back to your own end the whole night.”