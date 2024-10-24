PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

Several themed activities and special photo opportunities from a galaxy far, far away will be available for fans to enjoy at Little Caesars Arena

DET-NJD 10:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Coming off a successful two-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (3-3-0; 6 points) and Devils (5-3-1; 11 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). Thursday’s game also marks the fan-favorite Star Wars Night at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit wants to keep the positive momentum going on home ice after blanking the New York Islanders, 1-0, at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Patrick Kane scored the lone goal and netminder Alex Lyon stopped all 29 shots he faced for the Red Wings, who are 3-0-0 when leading after 40 minutes this season.

“We’ll take that game every time defensively,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think we only gave [the Islanders] a couple Grade-As and dangerous slot looks all night. Obviously we didn’t produce much offensively, but we improved as the game went on.”

Christian Fischer said the players also know they didn’t have their best offensive performance on Tuesday, as the Red Wings recorded just 11 shots against the Islanders. But that doesn’t mean Detroit will apologize for leaving Long Island with two big early-season points.

“First two periods were a little sloppy,” Fischer said. “The third period, I thought we did a good job of really hunkering down. A 1-0 lead on a tough road trip, trying to close it out, I thought we did a really good job. A lot of guys made some really good plays. Penalty kill stepped up big, and I know we struggled on that the last couple games.”

Fischer added that finding ways to win those types of close contests will only benefit the Red Wings as they continue forward into the season.

“I guarantee you there’s going to be a game when we play our asses off and somehow, we end up losing by a goal,” Fischer said. “You’re going to be like, ‘How the heck did we lose that game?’ That happens so many times in the NHL. I guarantee you another team wins [Thursday] with very few shots. Funny things like that happen. Obviously it’s not sustainable in the long run but when you have those opportunities, you have to get those points.”

As for the Devils, who enter Thursday tied with the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division, they’re coming off an 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Timo Meier (four goals, five assists) and Stefan Noesen (three goals, six assists) both have a team-best nine points this season, while three players (Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt) have eight points apiece. In net, goaltender Jacob Markstrom owns a 3-2-1 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in six games.

Fischer said Detroit is focused on limiting turnovers against New Jersey’s “high-flying offense.”

“You always watch their games or scores, and they’re always putting up a lot of goals,” Fischer said about the Devils, who lead the NHL in goals for (32) this season. “Usually when you play them, it’s a little bit of back-and-forth. They have some high-end, talented players with the Hughes [brothers] and Bratt. There’s a lot of guys with fast, transition games. You can’t turn the puck over with them. If you turn the puck over, you’ll be chasing it back to your own end the whole night.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

RECAP: Lyon shines again as Red Wings earn ‘greasy and gutty’ 1-0 shutout road win against Islanders

Updates to the 2024-2025 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish early-season two-game road trip on Tuesday against Islanders

Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’