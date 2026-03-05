Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cossa, 23, has posted a 24-4-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against average, a 0.927 save percentage and five shutouts in 31 appearances with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-6, 221-pound netminder was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December 2025, representing the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Cossa won his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024 against the Buffalo Sabres, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win his debut via shootout in a relief effort. He also logged a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, a 0.911 save percentage and one shutout in 41 appearances with the Griffins in 2024-25. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Cossa has compiled a 68-29-17 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and eight shutouts in 115 AHL games with the Griffins. He also showed a 26-16-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and four shutouts in 46 appearances with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye in 2022-23, representing the Western Conference at the 2023 ECHL All-Star Game.

Prior to turning professional, Cossa spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings from 2019-22, posting a 71-16-7 record with a 2.12 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and 14 shutouts in 98 appearances. Cossa backstopped the Oil Kings to a WHL championship in 2022, earning a place on the Central Division’s First All-Star Team. During the 2020-21 season, Cossa authored a 17-1-1 record and led the WHL in goals-against average (1.57) and save percentage (0.941), while tying for the league lead with four shutouts. Cossa also played three seasons with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers in the Alberta minor hockey ranks from 2016-19, earning a league championship in addition to Top Goaltender and Most Valuable Player honors in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League in 2016-17. On the international stage, Cossa won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording a victory in his only appearance at the tournament. The Hamilton, Ont., native also played in two games with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.