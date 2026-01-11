RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

MONTREAL -- Reclaiming sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings won their third game in a row by shutting out the Montreal Canadiens, 4-0, at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

“It’s pretty satisfying,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. “Especially how Opening Night went, to look at that game and then to tonight, it just shows how far we’ve come. They’re a heck of a hockey team.”

Netminder John Gibson finished with 27 saves for his third shutout of the campaign, improving to 12-2-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in his past 14 starts for Detroit (27-15-4; 58 points). Montreal (25-14-6; 56 points), which saw its three-game winning streak halted, got 20 saves from goalie Jacob Fowler.

"The result, we're obviously really happy, but the process tonight," Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. "The fixes that we made after Opening Night, we tried to adjust some things and I thought all 20 [players] from the goaltender out played a pretty solid game. We didn't give up much. When we did, Gibby was there. Power play gets us one. I thought we checked well tonight."

The night opened to some fast-paced and physical hockey between the Original Six rivals, with either only managing to register a handful of shots on net -- Detroit had six to Montreal’s three – in what was a goalless first period.

"Even the first chance they got tonight, it was a similar mistake as we had [on Opening Night]," McLellan said. "[Opening Night] set us up for this. We knew we had to do certain things to have a chance to win, and I was really happy with the buy-in."

After hitting the post twice in the opening frame, Lucas Raymond watched James van Riemsdyk’s dump-in from center ice take a fortunate bounce off the boards in the left corner and land in front of the crease, where he quickly snapped it into the wide-open net from his knee to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:52.

"It's nice when the bounces are going your way," said van Riemsdyk, who has recorded 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 20 games dating back to Nov. 24. against the New Jersey Devils.

Jacob Bernard-Docker earned the secondary assist on Raymond’s 14th goal of the season.

“It’s funny how it works,” Raymond said. “You look at that first period, we had a ton of looks…Then you get one like that- take it and move on.”