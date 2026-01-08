PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

Gibson, who recorded his first shutout as a Red Wing against the Canucks exactly one month ago, will start against them again

JAN8_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Carrying an 8-3-0 record against opponents in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division so far this season, the Detroit Red Wings will try to continue that positive trend when the Vancouver Canucks visit Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Broadcast coverage of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (25-15-4; 54 points) and Vancouver (16-21-5; 37 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the opener of this two-game season series, the Red Wings shut out the Canucks, 4-0, at Rogers Arena on Dec. 8.

“There were times in that Vancouver game when we got hemmed in our zone, but that’s a big thing is bending not breaking or letting it get to you,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We didn’t play our best in either game, Vancouver [on Dec. 8] or in Ottawa [on Monday], but we’re finding ways to win and that’s what good teams do. We got to come out and take another two points.”

Monday’s 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, which saw James van Riemsdyk lead the way with three points (one goal, two assists) and nine other Red Wings skaters notch a point, snapped a two-game winless skid for Detroit.

“Over the course of an 82-game season, obviously there’s going to be different ebbs and flows where guys get hot at different times and things like that,” said van Riemsdyk, who has tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven games. “Some of that can be around special teams and things like that too, so just having a consistent approach. We’ve seen it. We’ve had guys all over the lineup chip in offensively, so that’s what it takes to win in this League, especially in a year like this, I feel like, when games are so compressed. You need guys chipping in all over the place. We’ve had that and got to continue to keep that up.”

Alex DeBrincat, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Jan. 8, 2026

Mired in a four-game winless streak, the Canucks are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Elias Pettersson (11 goals, 15 assists) and Filip Hronek (three goals, 23 assists) are tied for first in scoring on Vancouver, which is also amidst a six-game road trip, with 26 points each.

And since being acquired via trade as part of a package that sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12, rookie Zeev Buium has four points (one goal, three assists) in his first 11 games with the Canucks.

Netminder Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko have both shouldered 19 starts apiece for Vancouver, combining for a 3.08 goals-against average with a .893 save percentage and one shutout.

“They’ve got Demko back,” McLellan said. “They’re a handful to beat. Buffalo had a lead and then Vancouver came back the other night, but shots were 2-to-1 for Vancouver. They’re a tough out.”

News Feed

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip