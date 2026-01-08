PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

DETROIT – Carrying an 8-3-0 record against opponents in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division so far this season, the Detroit Red Wings will try to continue that positive trend when the Vancouver Canucks visit Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Broadcast coverage of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (25-15-4; 54 points) and Vancouver (16-21-5; 37 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the opener of this two-game season series, the Red Wings shut out the Canucks, 4-0, at Rogers Arena on Dec. 8.

“There were times in that Vancouver game when we got hemmed in our zone, but that’s a big thing is bending not breaking or letting it get to you,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We didn’t play our best in either game, Vancouver [on Dec. 8] or in Ottawa [on Monday], but we’re finding ways to win and that’s what good teams do. We got to come out and take another two points.”