RECAP: Red Wings 'find a way to pull it off' for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

Copp's game-winning goal with 1:33 left in extra session sends Detroit to its fourth straight win

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- With Sergei Federov’s iconic No. 91 jersey hanging over them and the franchise legend himself watching from a suite at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings stretched their winning streak to four consecutive games with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

“Growing up here, you see just how dynamic [Fedorov] was as a player,” said Andrew Copp, who scored the game-winning goal with 1:33 left in overtime and had an assist to record his seventh multi-point game of the season. “I think, maybe I was a little young, so I didn’t appreciate how good he was. I saw an hour-and-a-half video hop up on my X feed today, and I was like, ‘I don’t have an hour and a half, but I would like to see all the highlights.’ I’m sure that it was a very special night for him and his family, and glad we could find a way to pull it off.”

Goaltender John Gibson, who stopped 31 shots to earn his 17th win of the season, has triumphed in each of his last four starts for the Red Wings (28-15-4; 60 points). Helping the Hurricanes (28-14-4; 60 points) depart with a point, netminder Frederik Andersen finished with 14 saves.

“First of all, it was a tremendous night,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Great for Sergei, the fans and anybody that got to participate in it. What’s really unique about these Original Six teams, we were in Montreal the other night, just the detail that goes into the event is so well done. Maybe because they’ve been doing it for 100 years, I don’t know, but it was an outstanding event. Hard for the players sometimes, though. You sit for a while. Your routine is out. Your mind kind of wanders and bang, you’re right back into it. But if it was that hard, we would’ve been down by three instead of up by three. We took advantage of the energy that was in the building.”

Jaccob Slavin was whistled for tripping Marco Kasper behind Carolina’s net just 37 seconds into the first period, and Detroit netted the game-opening goal on the resulting power play when James van Riemsdyk put in the rebound of Moritz Seider’s shot from the point to make it 1-0 at 1:32 of the first period. Lucas Raymond had the secondary assist on van Riemsdyk’s 12th goal of the season, extending each of their point streaks to four straight games.

“He’s been great for us,” Alex DeBrincat said about van Riemsdyk, who has tallied 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in his last 21 contests. “Seems like everything he touches goes into the net. It’s great to have him on the power play, be there and clean up the garbage.”

Also quick to get their offense going in the second period, the Red Wings made it 2-0 on DeBrincat’s club-leading 24th goal of the season only 1:28 after the first intermission. The Farmington Hills, Mich., native acceppted Copp’s below-the-goal-line pass in the left face-off circle then went into the slot before beating Andersen with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

Finding the back of the net for the first time this season, Albert Johansson was at the edge of the left face-off circle when he snapped home a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane to extend Detroit’s lead to 3-0 at 4:54 of the second period. DeBrincat found the stat sheet for the second time with a secondary assist.

According to McLellan, although his club had built a three-goal lead by that point of the game, he felt the tides slowly started turning in Carolina’s favor as middle frame neared its end.

“We took advantage of some of the opportunities we had,” McLellan said. “I wouldn’t say we were running away with the game. In fact, the last five or six minutes of the second period, you could feel it switching a little bit in their favor. We had a number of face-offs in our zone, which we won, but didn’t do much with. It kept coming back, lost a little bit of rhythm and in the third period we got into a little bit of penalty trouble.”

The Hurricanes scored three times in the third period, all via special teams, to force overtime. After Jackson Blake’s power-play goal spoiled Gibson’s shutout bid at 4:44, Seth Jarvis’ short-handed tally made it 2-1 at 7:65 before Shayne Gostisbehere’s blast from the high slot with the man advantage tied it 3-3 with 3:01 to go in regulation.

“Not a team you want to get into penalty trouble against," McLellan said. "Probably penalties we don’t need to take. Five-on-three against that group, they’re going to get some looks. Gibby made some real good saves early in it, but we just couldn’t get it done there.”

But in the extra frame, Copp converted DeBrincat’s centering pass for his second overtime goal in a Red Wings sweater and third of his NHL career for the 4-3 final. Copp now has eighth goals this season, and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) along with a plus-15 rating in his last 20 games.

“I think there was an element of game management that we didn’t show in the third,” Copp said. “Too many penalties. They had two power-play goals and a penalty-kill goal, so we didn’t play a great third. Our second was probably our best, but found a way to win which, especially against a team like that, those two points are important.”

NEXT UP: Going for its fifth straight victory, Detroit will also wrap up a back-to-back set when it visits the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CAR vs. DET | 1/12/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Detroit’s third period

“We had opportunities to execute with the puck, and we didn’t. Things tightened up for us a little bit. We ended up flipping some pucks that didn’t go to good areas and gained possession and then gave it back to them.”

Copp on the energy in the building playing a factor in Monday’s game

“I think, especially the start, it’s kind of tough when your routine is way off. We’re kind of sitting out there in the cold, we hop on the ice and it’s very different. The early power-play goal, and the fans obviously, a packed stadium for warmups…Find a way to get up 3-0. Building was buzzing. We can’t give it back like we did, but found a way.”

Copp on Copp on the first 40 minutes of Monday’s action

“The game in Carolina [on Dec. 27], we just felt like we were on our heels and maybe weren’t’ anticipating or skating as much. They were knocking a lot of pucks down, and I just think we got a little bit more predictable tonight. When predictability happens, you play a little bit faster. I think our chances, the shots that we did get, we didn’t get many in terms of overall total, but I think we had a lot of good looks. Those were, maybe, quality over quantity but we got to find a way to get more too.”

DeBrincat on taking in Fedorov’s pregame jersey retirement ceremony

“It’s awesome. I think anytime anyone’s number is retired and you get to witness it, it’s pretty cool. Being from here and watching him when I was growing up, and how big of a part he was to this team and the legacy he leaves, is very cool for me.”

