RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

DETROIT -- With Sergei Federov’s iconic No. 91 jersey hanging over them and the franchise legend himself watching from a suite at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings stretched their winning streak to four consecutive games with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

“Growing up here, you see just how dynamic [Fedorov] was as a player,” said Andrew Copp, who scored the game-winning goal with 1:33 left in overtime and had an assist to record his seventh multi-point game of the season. “I think, maybe I was a little young, so I didn’t appreciate how good he was. I saw an hour-and-a-half video hop up on my X feed today, and I was like, ‘I don’t have an hour and a half, but I would like to see all the highlights.’ I’m sure that it was a very special night for him and his family, and glad we could find a way to pull it off.”

Goaltender John Gibson, who stopped 31 shots to earn his 17th win of the season, has triumphed in each of his last four starts for the Red Wings (28-15-4; 60 points). Helping the Hurricanes (28-14-4; 60 points) depart with a point, netminder Frederik Andersen finished with 14 saves.

“First of all, it was a tremendous night,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Great for Sergei, the fans and anybody that got to participate in it. What’s really unique about these Original Six teams, we were in Montreal the other night, just the detail that goes into the event is so well done. Maybe because they’ve been doing it for 100 years, I don’t know, but it was an outstanding event. Hard for the players sometimes, though. You sit for a while. Your routine is out. Your mind kind of wanders and bang, you’re right back into it. But if it was that hard, we would’ve been down by three instead of up by three. We took advantage of the energy that was in the building.”