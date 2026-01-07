‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Larkin, Raymond, Seider and Tralmaks heading to Milan next month

DET-larkin-seider-ray-tral
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Each honored and eager to compete for gold on the world stage, four members of the Detroit Red Wings organization are slated to represent four different countries at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

From Feb. 11-22, Hockeytown faithful can cheer on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (Team United States), defenseman Moritz Seider (Team Germany), forward Lucas Raymond (Team Sweden) and Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks (Team Latvia) throughout the highly anticipated 12-team men’s hockey tournament.

Larkin said getting the call from Team USA general manager Bill Guerin with the exciting news was a moment the 29-year-old will remember for a long time.

“I dreamed of it for a long time, so for it to finally come true and to be part of that team is special,” Larkin said. “I’m really excited for the whole experience – to be there, being in the Olympic village -- it’s going to be really cool.”

Owning extensive international experience, Larkin most recently played for his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and recorded two points (one goal, one assist) and a plus-3 rating in four games. Notably, of the 25 players on this U.S. Olympic roster -- Larkin among them -- 21 participated in that best-on-best tournament in Montreal and Boston.

“I’m excited to play with all those guys again,” Larkin said. “One of the coolest parts of the 4 Nations was just the level of hockey. I know the fans got to see it on TV, but to be on the ice and play at that speed, intensity, the playmaking and the players playing with you -- it was really cool. It’s something that I’m excited to do again.”

Like Larkin, Seider is looking forward to sharing the ice with his countrymates next month. The German defenseman has appeared in five IIHF World Championships (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), even serving as team captain in 2025.

“It’s a dream come true, but we still have a job to do until February,” Seider said. “The closer we get to February, I think the higher the hype will get around it. As of right now everyone is happy. I’m very honored, but I’m also trying to stay in the present. Plenty of work to do.”

According to Raymond, who has suited up for Sweden at each of the last three IIHF World Championships (2023-25), another opportunity to battle some of the best hockey players in the world will be an experience like no other.

“It’s always an honor to represent your country,” Raymond said. “I’m really excited.”

The third current or former Griffin to be named to a 2026 Olympic roster so far, Tralmaks said he’s truly honored to be “part of something bigger than yourself.” Detroit signed the 28-year-old to a one-year, two-way contract last March.

“The Olympics are special, but especially this year with all of the NHL guys involved I can’t wait,” Tralmaks said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment, but there’s still a month to go. I have more time to prepare, get confidence and we’ll see how it goes. It’s going to be a surreal experience for sure.”

Indeed, with plenty of regular-season games left before the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, which also marks the start of the NHL’s Olympic Break, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said staying focused on the task at hand over these next few weeks will be critical for everyone.

“We have to manage it properly and making sure we’re getting better in a lot of different ways, whether that’s practice, video, meetings, accountability, team spirit," McLellan said. "All that type of stuff.”

News Feed

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7