‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Owning extensive international experience, Larkin most recently played for his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and recorded two points (one goal, one assist) and a plus-3 rating in four games. Notably, of the 25 players on this U.S. Olympic roster -- Larkin among them -- 21 participated in that best-on-best tournament in Montreal and Boston.

“I’m excited to play with all those guys again,” Larkin said. “One of the coolest parts of the 4 Nations was just the level of hockey. I know the fans got to see it on TV, but to be on the ice and play at that speed, intensity, the playmaking and the players playing with you -- it was really cool. It’s something that I’m excited to do again.”

Like Larkin, Seider is looking forward to sharing the ice with his countrymates next month. The German defenseman has appeared in five IIHF World Championships (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), even serving as team captain in 2025.

“It’s a dream come true, but we still have a job to do until February,” Seider said. “The closer we get to February, I think the higher the hype will get around it. As of right now everyone is happy. I’m very honored, but I’m also trying to stay in the present. Plenty of work to do.”

According to Raymond, who has suited up for Sweden at each of the last three IIHF World Championships (2023-25), another opportunity to battle some of the best hockey players in the world will be an experience like no other.

“It’s always an honor to represent your country,” Raymond said. “I’m really excited.”