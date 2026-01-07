‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

DETROIT – Each honored and eager to compete for gold on the world stage, four members of the Detroit Red Wings organization are slated to represent four different countries at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
From Feb. 11-22, Hockeytown faithful can cheer on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (Team United States), defenseman Moritz Seider (Team Germany), forward Lucas Raymond (Team Sweden) and Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks (Team Latvia) throughout the highly anticipated 12-team men’s hockey tournament.
Larkin said getting the call from Team USA general manager Bill Guerin with the exciting news was a moment the 29-year-old will remember for a long time.
“I dreamed of it for a long time, so for it to finally come true and to be part of that team is special,” Larkin said. “I’m really excited for the whole experience – to be there, being in the Olympic village -- it’s going to be really cool.”