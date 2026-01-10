PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

MONTREAL -- In a key showdown between two Original Six clubs competing for first place in the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.
“For as tight as the race is, every game is important,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “If we want an opportunity to have a chance at winning a season series against Montreal, we must perform [on Saturday]. We know what’s ahead of us.”
Entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (26-15-4; 56 points) and Canadiens (25-13-6; 56 points) were tied in points but the latter had one game in hand on the former.
Detroit last played Montreal on Oct. 9, dropping a 5-1 decision at Little Caesars Arena.
“Opening Night feels like a long time ago, but [Saturday] is a big game” Andrew Copp said. “They’re playing very well right now. They just beat some pretty good teams back-to-back. They’re scoring goals and I think they’re kind of feeling it right now, so it’ll be a great test for us.”