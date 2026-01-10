PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

After a two-game winless skid, the Red Wings have won two in a row, including a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday – a night that saw Patrick Kane become the fifth United States-born player to score 500 career NHL goals by lighting the lamp twice.

“A good win and obviously, a special night for Kaner and everyone involved to support him for his 500th,” Mason Appleton said. “When you think about that number, it’s absolutely insane. It just goes to show the player and the person, everything he is and everything he’s meant to this game over the last 20 years.”

Appleton added that he felt Thursday’s win felt bigger than just a regular-season game.

“Throughout the course of an 82-game season, some of the wins and losses blend together,” Appleton said. “But that’s one that will stick with everyone, especially Kaner. To be able to share the moment in the locker room as a group after was special. It was a special time for everyone. [Kane] spoke on what it means to him, his family and everyone involved, so definitely was a moment when the group really came together and felt each other.”

Appleton and his teammates know, as memorable as Thursday was, they must shift their focus to the present with two important points available for the taking in Montreal and the standings still incredibly tight at this stage of the campaign.

“We’ve played a couple more games than some teams around us, and I don’t think that’s going to change for anybody really,” McLellan said. “Even if you’re not in a playoff position, you’re not out of it. We’ve been able to stay in the pack.”