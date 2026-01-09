‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

DETROIT -- The list of players to score 500 career NHL goals is already small, but the number of United States-born players to reach that rare scoring milestone is even smaller.
But Patrick Kane joined that exclusive club in the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, when the 37-year-old forward netted goals No. 499 and 500 to put himself alongside fellow Americans Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502).
“I’m just kind of relieved to get it over with, to be honest with you,” said Kane, the 50th player in NHL history to reach the 500-career goal mark. “It’s still a really cool feeling, obviously, coming into [Thursday’s game] at 498 and scoring one in the first. I don’t usually play when the net’s empty, so it was nice to get that opportunity. Then when I came on the ice, just to hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool. And then, obviously, getting the puck right away and having a chance to put it in the net for 500 was a great feeling.”
For Kane, accomplishing the feat carried even greater meaning because it came at Little Caesars Arena, in front of the fans that have embraced him from the moment the skilled veteran joined the Red Wings on Nov. 28, 2023.
“It’s incredible, the way they’ve welcomed me with open arms is something I’ll never forget,” Kane said. “You never really know how it’s going to be coming from Chicago too, right? Obviously, a storied rivalry between the Red Wings and Blackhawks, but just the welcoming from the fans, organization, team and everyone within the organization has been incredible.”