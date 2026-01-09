‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

So was sharing the postgame experience with his five-year-old son, Patrick Kane III, who also fielded some postgame questions from the media.

“Usually, my son leaves the game early and they stuck around,” Kane said. “They were able to be part of it, come down to the locker room after. Just his reaction coming into the locker room, saying, ‘It was the best game ever. We won 5-1. My dad got 500 goals.’ That was something I’ll never forget.”

Recording the lone assist on Kane’s milestone tally, Andrew Copp said the energy in the building made the moment even more special.

“When he stepped onto the ice [on Thursday], they were excited and looking for him,” Copp said. “The play just kind of happened the way it did. I’m sure Kaner was looking for Cat to get him a little touch on that one, he probably deserved it based on how many goals they’ve been involved with together, but I think everyone was looking for 88.”

Kane’s Hockey Hall of Fame career has spanned 19 seasons, three Original Six clubs (Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings) and, as Alex DeBrincat said, includes many “individual awards, basically everything he can win.”

“You watch him growing up, he’s an American icon,” said DeBrincat, who also played alongside Kane on the Blackhawks from 2017-22. “He’s the best to ever do it. Going [to Chicago], you just try to soak up as much as you can from those guys. And there were a lot of those guys on the team at that time, but Kaner was definitely a guy I gravitated to and tried to learn from.”

But there was a time, specifically after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023, that Kane wasn’t sure if he was ever going to be able to play again.

“I had a lot of desire and determination to do everything right that I could, come back and feel good,” Kane said. “I’m in a spot where I feel really good physically. Just trying to get better with my all-around game and the way I’m playing right now, I still feel like there’s another level. Hopefully, this will take a little pressure off and start playing the way I know I can.”

Kane’s skill on the ice is obvious, but his second-to-none work ethic and competitiveness distinguish the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft from the rest.