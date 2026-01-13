‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

“I trusted people that came to get me,” Fedorov said. “I was so excited and happy. I couldn’t sleep on the plane, even though we flew overnight. Six in the morning, I was in Detroit and never looked back. It was sunny, and I was very happy that I made that step.”

That was just the first chapter of Fedorov’s illustrious NHL career, one that spanned 18 seasons, including his first 13 with the Red Wings. In total, Fedorov notched 1,179 points (483 goals and 696 assists) in 1,248 regular-season games as well as 176 points (52 goals and 124 assists) in 183 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests between Detroit, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals from 1990-2009.

“All I know is great winters and we had a lot of ice time and a lot of snow, and I was able to go to school five minutes away and the ice rink five minutes away back from home,” Fedorov said when asked how his 12-year-old self would’ve felt had he known about Monday’s pregame ceremony. “I enjoyed the weather and playing a fast sport on skates.”

During his tenure with the Red Wings, Fedorov scored 400 goals and added 554 assists for 954 points in 908 contests, helping Detroit capture three Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998, 2002). Among his many accolades, he earned two Frank J. Selke Trophies as the League’s top defensive forward (1994, 1996), won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted on by fellow members of the NHLPA following the 1993-94 campaign, and was a six-time NHL All-Star (1992, 1994, 1996, 2001-2003).

Fedorov still feels immense gratitude to the best fans in hockey, who showered him with cheers from the moment he appeared on the ice in a burgundy Corvette -- his favorite car – to kick off Monday’s unforgettable ceremony.

“They were loud, loyal and always there,” Fedorov said. “They always came to the games to support us. At times, I thought The Joe might fall apart. That’s how loud it was, especially in the playoffs. Our fans were our sixth player on the ice, so we always had an advantage.”