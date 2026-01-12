PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

DETROIT – Widely regarded as one of the most iconic players in franchise history, Sergei Fedorov will have his No. 91 jersey retired by the Detroit Red Wings before they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

“To see 91 going up there is well deserved,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It’s really cool that we get to witness it, sit on the bench, listen to what he has to say and see the videos. I know the fans will be really excited. They feel it’s a long time coming, and it’s rightful that he’s going to be up there as the greatest players in Red Wings history.”

Little Caesars Arena doors will open at 4:20 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:35 p.m. to experience the full pregame jersey retirement ceremony. Then comes puck drop at 7:15 p.m., with FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) set to carry the second of three regular-season matchups between Detroit (27-15-4; 58 points) and Carolina (28-14-3; 59 points).

“It’s a big game tonight,” Larkin added. “A chance to go into first place in the Eastern Conference, which if you told anyone when we had this date circled on our calendars for Sergei’s night that would be the case, we would all probably have not believed it. But there’s belief in our room now. It does make it more special that we’ve come together, been winning as a team in different ways and winning in big games as well.”