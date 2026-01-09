RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

Veteran forward becomes fifth U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone and sixth to do so while donning the Winged Wheel

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Becoming the newest member of an exclusive NHL group that now consists of only five U.S.-born players, Patrick Kane scored twice – No. 499 on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period and then historic No. 500 into an empty net in the third -- to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“I’m just kind of relieved to get it over with, to be honest with you,” Kane, who also became the 50th skater in League history to hit the 500-career goal total. “It’s still a really cool feeling, obviously, coming into tonight at 498 and scoring one in the first. I don’t usually play when the net’s empty, so it was nice to get that opportunity. Then when I came on the ice, just to hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool. And then, obviously, getting the puck right away and having a chance to put it in the net for 500 was a great feeling. It was nice to do it at home.”

In net for Detroit (26-15-4; 56 points), John Gibson finished with 23 saves for his 15th win of the season. And between the pipes for Vancouver (16-22-5; 37 points), Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots.

“[The crowd] was great, and obviously it’s a special moment in history,” Alex DeBrincat said about Kane’s milestone night. “Everyone here to witness that, it’s special to be a part of. We couldn’t be happier for him and his family. It’s definitely a fun thing to be a part of and something, I think, everyone in this room will remember.”

For the second straight contest, the Red Wings killed a penalty within the first minute of action – this time, holding the Canucks to two shots on goal after Simon Edvinsson was called for hooking against Jake DeBrusk just 19 seconds in.

Zeev Buium went to the box for high-sticking with 2:13 to go in the first period, then David Kampf joined his Vancouver teammate after being whistled for tripping just nine seconds later to give Detroit 1:51 of a 5-on-3 power play.

“It’s not the way you want to be coming out of the gate, but the penalty kill was okay,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We waded into the game, then the 5-on-3 goal was important for us. It broke the ice.”

Part of a five-forward configuration that McLellan had deployed, Kane accepted Lucas Raymond’s pass and fired a snap shot short side past Lankinen 29 seconds before the first intermission to put the Red Wings ahead 1-0. A secondary assist was credited to captain Dylan Larkin.

“We all knew where he was at and what was on the line,” McLellan said of Kane. “Then from there it was chip away, get some good saves, kill some penalties, eat the clock up a little bit when you have to and find a way to win.”

Axel Sandin-Pellikka increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:09 of the second period, notching his fifth goal of the season with a quick wrist shot from the high slot off a nice backhand feed from James van Riemsdyk after J.T. Compher pushed the puck to the 36-year-old forward the puck from above the left face-off circle.

The Canucks made it a one-goal game with DeBrusk’s power-play goal at 7:03 of the second period, but the Red Wings took any momentum right back only 3:07 later as Compher was right at the edge of the crease when he snapped home van Riemsdyk’s centering pass from behind the goal line to make it 3-1. Sandin-Pellikka earned the secondary helper on what was also the fifth goal of the campaign for Compher.

In the final frame, after Kane’s empty-net tally -- the lone assist went to Andrew Copp -- at 16:07, Raymond scored his 13th of the season and second in as many games at 18:10 for the 5-1 final.

“It was an emotional night for our group,” McLellan said. “A good thing for our group. And to win the game too, you just enjoy it a little bit more.”

NEXT UP: A big Atlantic Division showdown awaits the Red Wings, who will visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

McLellan on sending Kane out on the ice with an empty net

“It was an easy decision for us. I thought Copper’s line played a really good game tonight. They were involved all over. Their responsibility level was high defensively. Felt good about putting him on the ice. Probably would’ve put him on the ice regardless of 499 to 500. He had that kind of night.”

Kane on being out there late in the game with a chance to score his 500th career NHL goal

“A two-goal game, with four or five minutes left. Ras, how unselfish was that to change that quick and give me a chance at it. Todd as well, to put me in that position, really thoughtful. Obviously, I usually don’t play with the net empty. When I heard our line was going, I figured I better take advantage of the chance. When you come on the ice and hear the crowd and excitement, it was pretty fitting.”

DeBrincat on Kane

“The stuff he does on the ice is pretty special, and being part of it is awesome. Another milestone tonight and hopefully, another one soon. He’s just a guy that brings everyone into the fight, plays hard, has great work ethic and definitely deserves it all.”

