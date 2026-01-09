RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

DETROIT -- Becoming the newest member of an exclusive NHL group that now consists of only five U.S.-born players, Patrick Kane scored twice – No. 499 on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period and then historic No. 500 into an empty net in the third -- to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“I’m just kind of relieved to get it over with, to be honest with you,” Kane, who also became the 50th skater in League history to hit the 500-career goal total. “It’s still a really cool feeling, obviously, coming into tonight at 498 and scoring one in the first. I don’t usually play when the net’s empty, so it was nice to get that opportunity. Then when I came on the ice, just to hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool. And then, obviously, getting the puck right away and having a chance to put it in the net for 500 was a great feeling. It was nice to do it at home.”

In net for Detroit (26-15-4; 56 points), John Gibson finished with 23 saves for his 15th win of the season. And between the pipes for Vancouver (16-22-5; 37 points), Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots.

“[The crowd] was great, and obviously it’s a special moment in history,” Alex DeBrincat said about Kane’s milestone night. “Everyone here to witness that, it’s special to be a part of. We couldn’t be happier for him and his family. It’s definitely a fun thing to be a part of and something, I think, everyone in this room will remember.”