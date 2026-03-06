Red Wings acquire Justin Faulk from St. Louis Blues in exchange for Dmitri Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, a first-round selection and a third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Dmitri Buchelnikov, defenseman Justin Holl, Detroit’s first-round selection and the San Jose Sharks’ third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Faulk, 33, has skated in all 61 games with the St. Louis Blues during the 2025-26 season and leads the team’s defensemen in goals (11), assists (21), points (32), power play goals (2), power play points (9), game-winning goals (3) and shots (116). The 6-foot, 208-pound blueliner played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Nov. 18, 2025 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Faulk recorded 32 points (4-28-32) and 30 penalty minutes in 78 regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in seven postseason contests. Originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (37th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Faulk has compiled 490 points (141-349-490) and 510 penalty minutes in 1,041 regular-season games with the Hurricanes and Blues since 2011-12. He has also logged 20 points (4-16-20) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Hurricanes reach the 2019 Eastern Conference Final. Faulk represented the Hurricanes at three-consecutive NHL All-Star Games (2015, 2016, 2017) and was selected to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2011-12.

A native of South St. Paul, Minn., Faulk spent the 2010-11 season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth prior to turning professional, helping the program capture its first NCAA Division I national championship. Faulk registered 33 points (8-25-33) and 47 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Bulldogs, earning a place on the All-WCHA Rookie Team, All-WCHA Third Team and NCAA All-Tournament Team. Faulk also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Faulk has represented Team USA at three IIHF World Championships (2012, 2013, 2015), winning bronze medals in 2013 and 2015. He also played for his country at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, appearing in two games. Faulk claimed a bronze medal at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (1-3-4) in six games. Faulk also won a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, finishing with four points (1-3-4) in seven games.