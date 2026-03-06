Red Wings acquire David Perron from Ottawa Senators in exchange for conditional fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward David Perron from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Perron, 37, has recorded 25 points (10-15-25), a plus-two rating and 22 penalty minutes in 49 games with the Senators during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward rejoins the Red Wings after logging 103 points (41-62-103) and 107 penalty minutes in 158 games with the organization from 2022-24. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron has compiled 809 points (329-480-809) and 859 penalty minutes in 1,223 regular-season games with the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings and Senators since 2007-08. Perron has also collected 64 points (26-38-64) and 88 penalty minutes in 110 postseason contests, helping the Blues win a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. A seven-time 20-goal scorer, Perron represented the Blues at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and was selected to the NHL YoungStars Game in 2008 and 2009.

Prior to turning professional, Perron spent the 2006-07 campaign with the Lewiston MAINEiacs in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, racking up 83 points (39-44-83), a plus-37 rating and 75 penalty minutes in 70 regular-season games. He also tallied 28 points (12-16-28) and 22 penalty minutes in 17 playoff matchups, helping Lewiston capture the QMJHL President’s Cup. Additionally, Perron registered three points (1-2-3) in four appearances with Lewiston at the 2007 Memorial Cup. The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native played the 2005-06 season with the Saint-Jérôme Panthères of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League, leading all rookies with 69 points (24-45-69) and 92 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to nine points (4-5-9) in eight postseason games.