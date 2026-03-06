Red Wings acquire David Perron from Ottawa Senators in exchange for conditional fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft

19-Year NHL veteran recorded 103 points in 158 games with Detroit from 2022-24; Won Stanley Cup championship with St. Louis in 2019

DET-trade
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward David Perron from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Perron, 37, has recorded 25 points (10-15-25), a plus-two rating and 22 penalty minutes in 49 games with the Senators during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward rejoins the Red Wings after logging 103 points (41-62-103) and 107 penalty minutes in 158 games with the organization from 2022-24. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron has compiled 809 points (329-480-809) and 859 penalty minutes in 1,223 regular-season games with the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings and Senators since 2007-08. Perron has also collected 64 points (26-38-64) and 88 penalty minutes in 110 postseason contests, helping the Blues win a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. A seven-time 20-goal scorer, Perron represented the Blues at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and was selected to the NHL YoungStars Game in 2008 and 2009.

Prior to turning professional, Perron spent the 2006-07 campaign with the Lewiston MAINEiacs in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, racking up 83 points (39-44-83), a plus-37 rating and 75 penalty minutes in 70 regular-season games. He also tallied 28 points (12-16-28) and 22 penalty minutes in 17 playoff matchups, helping Lewiston capture the QMJHL President’s Cup. Additionally, Perron registered three points (1-2-3) in four appearances with Lewiston at the 2007 Memorial Cup. The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native played the 2005-06 season with the Saint-Jérôme Panthères of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League, leading all rookies with 69 points (24-45-69) and 92 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to nine points (4-5-9) in eight postseason games.

News Feed

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line