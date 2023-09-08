Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond is just 21 years old, but the young Swedish forward has already accomplished a lot in the NHL since making the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 Opening Night roster.

And as Raymond continues his evolution as a player, he has set a simple goal for himself in 2023-24: make the most of every opportunity.

“Experience is something you can only get by time,” Raymond said in his end-of-season media session. “I grew a lot (in 2022-23). You learn about yourself more and more, what you need to do to be prepared, what your body responds to, etc. It felt good. You try to find these things that help you get better and that only comes with time.”