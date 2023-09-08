News Feed

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'
Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play
Nate Danielson

Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson impressing as defensive-minded forward
Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract
Red Wings announce updated start time for game on Feb. 24 vs. St. Louis Blues

Red Wings announce updated start time for game on Feb. 24
David Perron Wrap-Up

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: David Perron
Red Wings Training Camp announcement

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings unveil 2023 Training Camp schedule
Hakan Andersson, A True Fisherman's Tale

Hakan Andersson, a true fisherman's tale
Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2023-24 Season

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2023-24
Jeff Petry Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers

Joining Red Wings 'a very special moment' for Jeff Petry

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

21-year-old forward gained vital growth experiences last season

MicrosoftTeams-image (21)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond is just 21 years old, but the young Swedish forward has already accomplished a lot in the NHL since making the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 Opening Night roster.

 And as Raymond continues his evolution as a player, he has set a simple goal for himself in 2023-24: make the most of every opportunity.

 “Experience is something you can only get by time,” Raymond said in his end-of-season media session. “I grew a lot (in 2022-23). You learn about yourself more and more, what you need to do to be prepared, what your body responds to, etc. It felt good. You try to find these things that help you get better and that only comes with time.”

Lucas Raymond | 2022-23 End of Season Media

Selected fourth overall by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Raymond recorded 57 points (23-34—57) in 82 games in 2021-22 and followed that up with 45 points (17-28—45) in 74 games last season.

“I felt like my play was pretty consistent,” Raymond said about his second full NHL campaign. “But production could come in bunches sometimes. Of course I wanna be a consistent player. That’s something you wanna be. It’s just about figuring out what you need to do to be that and continue to grow.”

 After finishing as one of only three NHL rookies to play all 82 games two seasons ago, Raymond missed eight contests in 2022-23 because of a lower-body injury he sustained in mid-February.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward said that playing though his “first injury in the NHL” was a learning experience.

CHI@DET: Raymond scores in 3rd period

“Obviously you’re eager to get back on the ice and help the guys, especially the position we were in,” Raymond said. “At the same time, it’s part of it - to learn how to overcome it. You’ll never feel 100 percent, so it’s just about doing what you can to try to play as good as possible every night.”

Experiencing highs and lows early in his career will only benefit Raymond as he aims for consistency moving forward, according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde.

“There’s growth for Lucas,” Lalonde said in April. “I’m not gonna call it regression, but I think there’s gonna be some bumps between your first two years in the NHL. The fact that he’s never seen the American Hockey League, he jumped right into the National Hockey League, I don’t think people respect how hard that is.”