RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

DETROIT -- Blending their rejuvenated confidence with another strong offensive performance, the Detroit Red Wings pushed their season-high winning streak to six straight games with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“It was a good game,” said Lucas Raymond, who finished with a power-play goal and an assist for his 14th multi-point game of the season. “I think our best periods were probably the second and third. I think we gave them a little too much momentum in the first and cleaned that up in the second. The second period is something we’ve been working on. A huge second period, and a good way to close it up in the third.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 12 saves for the Red Wings (19-18-4; 42 points), while the Blackhawks (14-26-2; 30 points) got 23 saves from netminder Petr Mrazek.

“We didn’t stay in the same spot, and you’re never there,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Tonight, we moved it forward.”

Detroit opened the scoring for the third straight game, as Alex DeBrincat made it 1-0 at 4:26 of the first period. Patrick Kane, after getting the puck from Justin Holl, skated up the ice and maneuvered between Chicago captain Nick Folingo and Jason Dickinson in the neutral zone before finding DeBrincat speeding in on a partial breakaway.

DeBrincat, who stretched his point streak to six consecutive games, leads the Red Wings with 18 goals this season.