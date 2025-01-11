RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

Detroit has won six in a row for first time since Feb. 17-27, 2024

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Blending their rejuvenated confidence with another strong offensive performance, the Detroit Red Wings pushed their season-high winning streak to six straight games with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“It was a good game,” said Lucas Raymond, who finished with a power-play goal and an assist for his 14th multi-point game of the season. “I think our best periods were probably the second and third. I think we gave them a little too much momentum in the first and cleaned that up in the second. The second period is something we’ve been working on. A huge second period, and a good way to close it up in the third.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 12 saves for the Red Wings (19-18-4; 42 points), while the Blackhawks (14-26-2; 30 points) got 23 saves from netminder Petr Mrazek.

“We didn’t stay in the same spot, and you’re never there,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Tonight, we moved it forward.”

Detroit opened the scoring for the third straight game, as Alex DeBrincat made it 1-0 at 4:26 of the first period. Patrick Kane, after getting the puck from Justin Holl, skated up the ice and maneuvered between Chicago captain Nick Folingo and Jason Dickinson in the neutral zone before finding DeBrincat speeding in on a partial breakaway.

DeBrincat, who stretched his point streak to six consecutive games, leads the Red Wings with 18 goals this season.

Responding not long after the halfway mark of the first period, the Blackhawks tied it 1-1 when Ryan Donato one-timed a nice cross-ice feed from Connor Bedard at 10:56.

“The start wasn’t what we wanted,” McLellan said. “I’m not sure that the players, and that’s probably on me, for not really getting them to understand how Chicago was going to play.”

However, carrying over a power play it earned in the final minute of the opening frame, the Red Wings grabbed their second lead of the night when Raymond found twine just 41 seconds into the second period. Snapping a shot past Mrazek to finish off a quick passing play between DeBrincat and Kane, Raymond recorded his 17th goal of the season.

It was also Raymond’s 88th career NHL goal, tying captain Dylan Larkin for the fourth most in franchise history among players age 22 or younger.

“I knew he was a really strong, smart, heavy and aggressive two-way player,” McLellan said about Raymond, who has four multi-point games in his last six contests. “And for his age, he’s just confirming that when he plays now. It’s not a surprise at all for myself, probably for [assistant coach] Trent Yawney as well. Hell of a player.”

Five minutes into the third period, Andrew Copp pushed it to 3-1 when his wrist shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle trickled through Mrazek. The assists on Copp’s eighth goal of the campaign went to Erik Gustafsson and Kane.

Kane posted season highs in assists (three) and points (three), also pushing his point streak to six straight.

“I thought the goal that Copp scored, [Kane] bobbed and weaved through then slowed it down enough so players could catch up,” McLellan said. “That was all Patty Kane just slowing things down and creating opportunities for teammates.”

Albert Johansson scored his first career NHL goal just 2:07 after Copp lit the lamp. The 24-year-old rookie defenseman deposited a cross-crease pass from Raymond to push the Red Wings ahead, 4-1. Marco Kasper got the secondary assist.

“I will remember that one forever,” Johansson said. “Unreal pass by Lucas, so I got to say thank you to him.”

Teuvo Teravainen trimmed it to 4-2 at 10:16 of the third period, sending a backhand shot past Talbot. Then, with Mrazek pulled for the extra skater, Teravainen made things interesting when he potted his second goal of the night to make it 4-3 at 17:06.

Kasper, who was assisted by Simon Edvinsson, hit an empty net with 1:39 remaining for the 5-3 final.

“Kasper has some really good offensive instincts,” McLellan said about the 20-year-old forward, who has three goals this season. “He had great chances tonight."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will try for their seventh win in a row when they host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Johansson scoring his first career NHL goal

“Anytime a young man scores his first goal in the League, everybody is so excited. Bench, trainers, coaches and certainly Albert. We’re really excited. Over above the goal itself, he had really good instincts to go to that hole, but I just think he’s been playing better, what, nine periods now? Every period has got better for him.”

Raymond on Johansson getting his milestone goal

“It’s special. Everyone is extremely happy for him. It’s a special moment and a big accomplishment, so it’s fun to see.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | CHI vs. DET | 01/10/25

Johansson on his rookie campaign so far

“Maybe a little bit of a slow start, but I’m just trying to work hard. Since Todd came in here, I’ve been playing with Simon. I know Simon really good since GR, so I think kept our chemistry from GR into here. Last couple of games have been good and real fun.”

Raymond on improving on their second-period play

“I feel like our game wasn’t where we wanted it to be after the first…It’s a setup period. You go out and continue the momentum, kind of try to kill theirs. It was a really good second and third today, and something to build off."

