RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Detroit Red Wings were swept in their Atlantic Division and Original Six back-to-back home-and-home set, taking a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday night.
Netminder Alex Lyon finished with 19 saves for the Red Wings (13-16-4; 30 points), who were coming off a 4-3 setback to the Canadiens (14-16-3; 31 points) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. Goalie Sam Montembeault made his second start in as many nights for Montreal, turning aside 20 shots.
"Obviously, it's not fun losing back-to-back games against the same team," said Joe Veleno, who scored Detroit's lone goal and his fourth of the season. "It definitely hurts us standings-wise. Bigger picture, obviously it's a long year. But we got to realize how crucial these division points are and how you can really get a leap on teams by winning in your division. It's a four-point weekend that we just let slip away."
Kicking things off in his hometown, Veleno was stationed at the doorstep when he got his stick on Jonatan Berggren’s pass for a redirection goal to put Detroit ahead 1-0 at 6:41 of the first period. A secondary assist for Moritz Seider tied him with Willie Huber for the third-most points by a Red Wings defenseman before age 24, while Veleno extended his point streak to four straight games.
Also stretching his goal-scoring streak to three consecutive contests, Veleno has tied the longest such run of his NHL career. The 24-year-old forward previously logged a three-game goal streak from Oct. 21-24, 2023.