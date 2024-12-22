RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

.Montreal found the back of the net three times before the end of the first period, beginning with Juraj Slafkovsky’s tip-in goal that tied it 1-1 at 14:14. Then 72 seconds later, Jake Evans made it 2-1 when he snapped a shot on the blocker side past Lyon.

Extending the hosts' lead to 3-1 with 39 seconds left in the opening frame, Patrik Laine sent a pass net-bound that took a fortunate bounce off Ben Chiarot's stick and into the cage during a man-advantage opportunity.

"We had a really good start," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Not only the goal, but we had some pace, zone time and then we let it get away from us a little bit there in the first [period]. But I still thought we were going to be okay if we could build something in the second. They're a team that gives you looks and chances, and we just spent too much time in our zone. We couldn't get stops."

At 2:40 of the second period, Montreal added another when David Savard grabbed a loose puck and slid it to Emil Heineman in the slot for the finish that made it 4-1. Brendan Gallagher scored at 13:03, one-timing Josh Anderson’s feed from deep to push the score to 5-1.

"We put ourselves in a hard spot," Veleno said. "It's definitely hard to come back after being down by three, four or five goals."

Neither club lit the lamp in the third period, which Detroit had to play without Chiarot.

"No update on Ben," Lalonde said. "I was told upper body and unable to return."

The Red Wings will play one more game before the NHL's holiday break, which runs from Dec. 24-26, and Patrick Kane said the group is focused on one thing before getting three days away from the rink to rest and reset.

"We got to come back and have a lot of urgency in that game," Kane said. "Find a way to get two points."

NEXT UP: Detroit will welcome the St. Louis Blues to Little Caesars Arena on Monday night