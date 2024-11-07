RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- In taking a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings scored timely goals, played a sound defensive game and got another strong start from goalie Cam Talbot to pick up their second straight win.

“This one feels good,” said Talbot, who made 28 saves to record his fourth win of the season. “We talked about coming in here and establishing a good road game. We got six of our next seven [games] on the road, so that started tonight. We needed to put a good foot forward, and we did that tonight.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said while the Red Wings (6-5-1; 13 points) weren’t perfect against the Blackhawks (5-8-1; 11 points), his club ultimately took care of business.

“It was just one of those nights where we had the puck a lot, so I think we got a little careless with it,” Lalonde said. “But on the whole, we’ll certainly take that – winning on the road, especially in this league.”

Detroit was outshot 10-6 in the opening frame but went into the visiting dressing room with a 1-0 lead at the first intermission, thanks to Alex DeBrincat. He pounced on a rebound at the left post after Chicago netminder Petr Mrazek kicked aside captain Dylan Larkin’s attempt to open the scoring with two seconds left in the period.