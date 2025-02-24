RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

DETROIT -- For the second time in as many days, the Detroit Red Wings let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers. However, on Sunday night, Patrick Kane ensured they grabbed two points by scoring the game-winning goal on a breakaway with one minute left in overtime to lift the Red Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena.

“Obviously, nice to get that one,” said Kane, who logged two goals and an assist for his second three-point performance of the season. “A little bit better feeling than last night to get the two points, but like [Moritz Seider] said, definitely got to learn from those situations.”

Still holding the Eastern Conference’s first Wild-Card spot, the Red Wings (29-22-6; 64 points) improved to 21-1-2 when leading after 40 minutes this season. As for the Ducks (25-24-7; 57 points), they saw their four-game winning streak end but extended their point streak to five straight.

“We’re happy with the win,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We got into a situation similar to last night, where the last three or four minutes we had to play 6-on-5. It’s pretty evident we have to do a better job.”

Detroit jumped all over Anaheim early, taking a 3-0 lead in the opening 5:06 of the game. Before Sunday, the last time the Red Wings potted three goals faster to start a contest was Feb. 9, 1993. The offensive outburst also marked the fastest three goals to kick off a game by any team this season.

Marco Kasper got the scoring started with his 10th goal of the season at 3:11 of the first period, the result of an extra-effort, spinning play by Lucas Raymond in the high slot.

With the Red Wings earning a 5-on-3 power play after the Ducks were called for simultaneous tripping penalties, Alex DeBrincat cashed in by cleaning up a rebound to make it 2-0 at 4:29 of the first period. DeBrincat, assisted by captain Dylan Larkin and Kane, continues to lead Detroit with 26 goals this season.

Kane scored his first goal of the night on the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, taking a feed from Seider before sniping a shot that went off the post and in past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (31 saves) to push it to 3-0 at 5:06 of the first period.