RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Carrying its aggressive approach in the third period, Detroit finally broke through when Charlie Paquette took a pass from Brayden Edwards and scored from the slot to tie it 1-1 at 3:07.

Gabriel Seger roofed a rebound over Dallas netminder Benjamin Kraws to put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 5:15 of the third period.

Detroit’s third goal came at 7:20 of the third period from Jakub Rychlovsky, with Shai Buium and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard picking up the assists, to make it 3-1.

Alexandre Doucet pushed it to 4-1 at 14:46 of the third period, finishing Amadeus Lombardi’s drop pass. Hunter Johannes also recorded a helper on Doucet’s first goal of the night.

Doucet, again assisted by Lombardi, capped the scoring at 16:13 of the third period with his second goal of the night, an empty netter, for the 5-1 final.

Goaltender Carter Gylander made 17 saves for Detroit, while Kraws and Thompson combined for 33 saves in Dallas' net.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings and Stars prospects will be back in action on Sunday afternoon for the second and final matchup of this year’s NHL Prospect Games. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.