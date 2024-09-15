RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Detroit’s young talent uses five-goal third period to rally past Dallas

DET_2024-09-14-DGR-2232 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The first matchup of the 2024 NHL Prospect Games is officially in the books, as the Detroit Red Wings rode an exciting five-goal third period to a 5-1 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at Centre ICE Arena.

Dallas struck first in the opening period when Arttu Hyry, who was assisted by Emil Hemming, scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 at 9:16.

The Red Wings controlled possession and put pressure on the Stars in the second period, but couldn’t get one past opposing goalie Bryan Thompson before the second intermission.

Carrying its aggressive approach in the third period, Detroit finally broke through when Charlie Paquette took a pass from Brayden Edwards and scored from the slot to tie it 1-1 at 3:07.

Gabriel Seger roofed a rebound over Dallas netminder Benjamin Kraws to put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 5:15 of the third period.

Detroit’s third goal came at 7:20 of the third period from Jakub Rychlovsky, with Shai Buium and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard picking up the assists, to make it 3-1.

Alexandre Doucet pushed it to 4-1 at 14:46 of the third period, finishing Amadeus Lombardi’s drop pass. Hunter Johannes also recorded a helper on Doucet’s first goal of the night.

Doucet, again assisted by Lombardi, capped the scoring at 16:13 of the third period with his second goal of the night, an empty netter, for the 5-1 final.

Goaltender Carter Gylander made 17 saves for Detroit, while Kraws and Thompson combined for 33 saves in Dallas' net.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings and Stars prospects will be back in action on Sunday afternoon for the second and final matchup of this year’s NHL Prospect Games. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

**POSTGAME QUOTES**

Watson on Brandsegg-Nygard's passing skills and overall game

"It's a double threat. He can shoot it and make plays. He made a couple of nice seam plays over to (Nate) Danielson on the power play and couple of nice slip passes on breakouts to support coming through. He's a smart player who can make those plays. He's got a good, all-around game and isn't afraid to use his body."

Watson on what he hopes to see from Danielson this weekend

"With Nate, a leadership role No. 1. He's been in this tournament before, so he's done a really good job so far of keeping the guys in check off the ice."

Watson on Doucet

"Tonight was a good first impression. Again, what he put in the summertime I think he's in better shape. We know he can score and know he's got that energy. Now it's being consistent with it, and we saw that consistency."

Watson on Rychlovsky

"I love his skill and his energy. One thing that probably went a little unnoticed was that compete level, playing through bodies. He's not scared of the physicality."

