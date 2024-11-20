RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on moving forward after this road trip

“We’ll get a little bit of a reset here with the travel back tomorrow. We’ll get a practice on Wednesday, which will be much needed. Hopefully clean up some puck play out of our zone, maybe a little bit of the track that will hopefully translate into our game on Thursday.”

Lalonde on Detroit’s penalty kill

“I liked our kill in the third [period]. That was huge for us. It gave us an opportunity to get that point and the goal late.”

Larkin on how he would summarize Monday’s OT game

“Missed opportunities. The whole game is a missed opportunity. We get one point, but got to have two here and finish the road trip on a good note. We didn’t do that. Again we had a lead and we just get sloppy. I don’t know how many goals we’ve allowed from the offensive zone. We got face-offs in the offensive zone and we win them, or we get out of our structure and they score. It’s just unacceptable.”

Larkin on the message on the bench after DeBrincat’s goal

“After we scored, we wanted to keep going. We got it to overtime and we got the point. We wanted to get the extra point, and we didn’t do that. We had the puck, then Lucas makes a great play. Great creativity there. They shoot, we change and they just go down, make a play and it’s in the net.”

Talbot on making saves amidst the Sharks’ sustained o-zone pressure

“That’s what I’m there for. I feel like I’ve been doing a pretty good job this year of keeping us in games like that, when we can’t find a way to get out clean and get a whistle. Tonight, I wasn’t able to do that. Cost us an extra point tonight for sure. That was on me.”

Tablot on what can get Detroit out of its current skid

“We just need a spark, some confidence. Your goalie to steal one for you, which I wanted to do tonight. And again, tonight was definitely one of the games that we needed to have. I expect better of myself. These guys expect better of me. I’ve got to do a better job tonight of limiting the damage and keeping us ahead.”