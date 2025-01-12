RECAP: Red Wings ‘feeling pretty good,’ season-high winning streak hits seven after 6-2 victory over Kraken

DETROIT -- Eleven different players found the scoresheet and seven of them had multi-point efforts for the Detroit Red Wings, who won their seventh consecutive game, matching the club's longest winning streak since Jan. 12-23, 2012, with a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“You can’t just have Patrick Kane, Dylan Larkin and [Lucas Raymond] doing all the scoring,” said Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan. “It has to be balanced and tonight, we wanted to jump on a team that played yesterday.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, making his second start in a row for Detroit (20-18-4; 44 points), finished with 31 saves against Seattle (18-23-3; 39 points).

“It’s definitely a good thing to win hockey games,” said Larkin, who recorded a power-play goal and an assist for his 10th multi-point game of the season. “Todd has come in, and we’ve worked on a lot. I think it probably starts with practice -- his intensity and how we practice."

The Red Wings’ offense burst out of the gates in the first period, scoring four goals within the first 7:53 of play. In fact, it marked Detroit’s fastest four goals to begin a game since Dec. 4, 1987, when it did so in 7:22.

“We got on the forecheck, and we were skating to start,” Larkin said. “Had a good shot mentality. We knew that they were going to be hard to play against. They battle in their D-zone. We got pucks to the net, and they went in early. After we got one and two [goals], we kept our foot on the gas, and it was a great start for us tonight."

Getting the party started for the hosts, Marco Kasper scored his fourth goal of the season just 3:22 after puck drop. Lucas Raymond carried the puck behind the net before finding his captain, whose shot went in off Kasper’s stick for a 1-0 lead.

"Yesterday in practice, [Larkin and Raymond] told me to go to the net and good things are going to happen," Kasper said. "It worked out just fine. I'm trying to go and hunt when the puck is on the forecheck, just backcheck. Just doing the best I can and find those guys."