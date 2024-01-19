RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- For the second consecutive game, the Detroit Red Wings tapped into their resilience and overcame another one-goal deficit, setting the stage for captain Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal at 1:09 of overtime to seal a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night.
“I give the guys credit,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s very hard to win in this league. It’s very hard to win on the road. It’s very hard to beat a top-echelon team, especially trailing going into the third. Really good on our guys.”
Earning its third straight victory, Detroit (23-16-5; 51 points) extended its point streak to a season-high seven consecutive games and moved into third in the Atlantic Division. Florida (27-13-4; 58 points) picked up a point in the loss, but is winless in its last three games.
“Obviously it always feels good to beat the team that you played for last year, but I have a lot of respect for those guys,” said Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, who made 32 saves against the Panthers. “They have a fantastic team over there. Just super happy for the boys and proud of the way we battled back.”