RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

“(The Panthers) are a good hockey team, but that was a big confidence boost for us in this building,” said Larkin, who extended his point streak to six straight games. “Even when we played them at home, we played them pretty solid. Both games were similar to playoff games.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will conclude its three-game road trip Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on why the Red Wings' defense is playing well of late

“It’s practice. I know it sounds very simple, but it’s just part of our schedule. We’ve had an opportunity to practice and detail out that part of our game. Good on the guys for translating it. In this current streak, it’s been three, two or less (goals) throughout. But you can just see we’re not giving up the odd mans and easy offense. These are really hard teams to defend against, so give the credit to the guys.”

Larkin on the confidence level in the club's dressing room

“It’s pretty high. The way we’ve come together kind of started on the West Coast trip. We got healthy after Christmas. West Coast trip, we got hot and on a roll, got our identity going. It’s just been great. You’re a confident team when your goaltender is playing like that. Huge win. Copper’s line was unbelievable tonight, but there were some lines that weren’t as intense as (in) Toronto but it’s hard to have it every night. But that’s what good teams do, is find ways to win.”

Larkin on whether Detroit is keeping an eye on the standings

“You look at it. We talk about it, but still got to play. There’s a lot of hockey left. You need some luck with your team, but we look at it. I believe we’re right where we deserve to be.”

Rasmussen on the importance of Wednesday’s overtime win

“It’s a good win, a divisional win. Obviously need those. Back-to-back comeback divisional wins, so gives us some confidence. It’s good to know those are possible for us.”